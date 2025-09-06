Smartphone Distraction Leads To Negligence: Kashmir Court Orders SKIMS To Pay Compensation After Student's Lung Collapse

ETV Bharat / state

"...during this time that thieves struck our home and decamped with her gold jewelry worth Rs 8 lakh and in this regard an FIR in police station Lal Bazar was registered and from that date, there is no recovery of her lost gold," Bano submitted before the court.

While Magray remained hospitalised for nine days, thieves broke into his Srinagar's Lal Bazar residence and decamped with gold jewelry worth Rs 8 lakh. His mother, Misra Bano, and brother, Umer Javid, who were at the hospital during his treatment, testified that they returned home to find it ransacked.

"Dr Gul who was on duty in the C.V.T.S department did not remove the chest tube as she was busy with her Smartphone and directed a dressing man to remove the chest tube and therefore committed breach of duty and being grossly negligent on her duties and the dressing man being an incompetent person, at the time of removal of the chest tube, the air from the atmosphere again sneaked in the chest cavity through the hole."

The court found this act negligent, noting that only doctors or trained technicians are competent to handle such procedures. Air rushed into Magray's chest cavity, collapsing his lung and forcing reinsertion of another tube.

According to the judgment, Magray had first reported to SKIMS with minor pneumothorax. Senior resident Dr Tajamul Hussain recommended conservative treatment, but junior doctors inserted a chest tube. Two days later, instead of removing it herself, Dr Gul directed a hospital dresser, Pervaiz Ahmad, to perform the procedure.

"This is a case seeking damages that is based on medical negligence," Judge Ara wrote in her 38-page judgment. "The defendant no.3 (Dr Gul) failed to exercise reasonable care expected of a medical professional in the given circumstances. The treatment given was not in accordance with established medical practice."

The First Additional District Judge, Srinagar, Anjum Ara, held that plaintiff Sumair Javid Magray was subjected to gross negligence at SKIMS in April 2014, when a chest tube was improperly removed by a hospital dresser on the instructions of Dr Adfar Gul, a doctor in the cardiothoracic department.

Srinagar: A local court in Srinagar has ordered Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura and state authorities to compensate a 20-year-old patient with Rs two lakh with 6 per cent interest after finding doctors negligent in his treatment that led to a collapsed lung and years of suffering.

In her affidavit, she deposed that "she took her younger son, namely Sumair Javid Magray to the hospital in the year 2014 for a regular checkup as he had complained of chest pain. In the hospital, she got the hospital registration slip, and she showed her son to the doctor on duty in the OPD, and the doctor directed her son to undertake a chest X-ray."

"Thereafter, they showed the chest X-Ray to the doctor, the junior doctor in the OPD discussed the case with Senior doctor Dr Tajamul. Dr Tajamul directed that her son needs to be admitted to the hospital so that he can be provided oxygen. Her younger son was in absolute perfect condition, and thereafter her younger son was admitted to the hospital through the accident and emergency ward. Dr Tajamul told her that her son needs to be admitted only to provide him with oxygen. In the emergency, the junior doctors directed her elder son to purchase a chest tube and the chest tube was inserted in the body of her son. D. Tajamul was very angry with the doctors of the emergency department for having surpassed his recommendations."

She further said, "In the night, her son was seen by Dr. Shwokat Mufti (Sr. Doctor), who also mentioned that there was no need for chest tube insertion. Thereafter, they were sent to Ward No. 5-A after 1 and 1/2 day, doctors recommended that chest tube needs to be removed, and her elder son accompanied her younger son. She learnt that the chest tube was removed by a dresser and that it was not removed properly."

Magray also lost a crucial academic year, failing to sit for his semester exams. Though he later qualified as a mechanical engineer, he told the court his health issues now prevent him from working in noisy environments or pursuing opportunities in the defense sector.

"Thereafter, her son was discharged after having gone through prolonged unnecessary exposure to radiations, as her son was under studies and he failed to appear in his semester exam, and his precious time was lost, and her son was treated in hospital outside the state, and she incurred huge expenses on his treatment," Bano submitted.

Meanwhile, Dr Tajamul Hussain (Senior Resident SKIMS) Soura, Srinagar (Deptt of General Medicine) in his examination also deposed that he had examined the patient on April 18, 2014. "The patient had come to him with a complaint of shortness of breath and pain on the left side of his chest. On his medical examination, he had found absence of breath sounds on the left side of his chest, which implied that either the patient was having air or fluid in his chest cavity."

"On the said day, he had seen a chest tube inserted on the left side of the chest of the said patient, but he had not seen the X-ray of the patient, therefore, insertion of the tube and considering the age of the patient which was about 20 years of age, had implied that the patient might be suffering from significant Pneumothorax i.e. presence of air in the chest cavity," Dr Tajamul told the Court.

The judge concluded that the defendants failed in their duty of care. "Both doctors have clearly stated in their testimonies that Dr Gul and Pervaiz were negligent while discharging their duties. It is thus an established fact that the plaintiff was treated in the hospital after the senior resident examined him, and thereafter the treatment was given in gross negligence," the judgment said.

While acknowledging the theft at Magray's home, the court held that SKIMS could not be held liable for that loss. Magray filed the suit in 2015 seeking Rs 42 lakh.