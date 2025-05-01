ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Court Declares Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai As Proclaimed Offender Under UAPA

Dr Fai is wanted in connection with FIR No. 46 of 2020 registered at Police Station Budgam under various sections of the UAPA.

Kashmir Court Declares Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai As Proclaimed Offender Under UAPA
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : May 1, 2025 at 7:58 PM IST

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday announced that Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, a native of Budgam district and currently based in the United States, has been officially declared a proclaimed offender. The declaration, issued by the Special Judge of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Budgam, comes in connection with a case filed against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to a police statement, Dr Fai is wanted in connection with FIR No. 46 of 2020 registered at Police Station Budgam under Sections 10 (unlawful association), 13 (advocacy of unlawful activity), and 39 (support to terrorist organisations) of the UAPA.

Even after issuing non-bailable warrants in the case, police in the statement asserted that Dr Fai has avoided arrest time and again, so the Budgam Police made a formal application before the NIA Court for proclamation proceedings. “The court, hearing the case, issued the order on April 30, 2025, formally proclaiming him as a proclaimed offender under Section 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC),” police said on Thursday.

“The court has directed Dr Fai to surrender before the Jammu and Kashmir Police within 30 days from the date of the proclamation,” a senior police official said, adding that failure to do so could lead to further legal action, including the potential attachment of his movable and immovable properties under Section 83 of the CrPC.

Meanwhile, according to the statement, the police reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing all such cases to their legal conclusion, regardless of geographical barriers. "Police reaffirms its commitment to pursue criminal cases against individuals evading justice and arrest, whether within India or abroad, ensuring due legal process and judicial determination through proper trial," the statement said.

