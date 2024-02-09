Kashmir: Controversial Video on 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogan Sparks Outrage

In the footage, a masked security force personnel is seen asking an elderly Kashmiri man to utter 'Jai Shri Ram". The man confused, adheres to the personnel's orders without resistance.

Srinaghar: A video circulating on social media, depicting a security forces personnel in uniform allegedly coercing an elderly Kashmiri citizen to chant 'Jai Shri Ram,' has ignited a wave of outrage and controversy in the region. The 9-second clip, which remains unverified, raises concerns about the treatment of Kashmiri Muslims and the potential abuse of power by officials.

In the viral footage, a masked security force personnel, adorned in a bulletproof jacket and standing in front of a security vehicle, is seen prompting the elderly Kashmiri man to utter the religious (Hindu) slogan. The elderly man, appearing confused, complies with the personnel's orders without resistance. The video also captures a kangari, a traditional Kashmiri firepot, placed on the ladder of the security forces' vehicle, seemingly belonging to the senior citizen and taken away before the video shoot.

National Conference Spokesperson Sara Hayat Shah expressed her dismay over the video on social media, stating, "Shocking! Man in uniform holds the arm of an Elderly Kashmiri Muslim man firmly, asks him to utter Religious (Hindu) slogan “Jai Shri Ram”. Wow! This is NAYA KASHMIR. Hoshiyaar, Khabardaar. ALLAHU-AKBAR."

Despite attempts by social media users to seek clarification from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, no official response has been issued thus far. The incident bears a resemblance to a similar occurrence last year, where 50 Rashtriya Rifles soldiers, led by an army major, allegedly entered two mosques in Pulwama district, chanting "Jai Shri Ram" at worshippers. The government and security agencies have yet to provide a satisfactory response to the accusations of forced chanting during that incident.

The latest video, shot intentionally as the elderly citizen looks directly at the camera, underscores the persistent challenges and tensions in the region. The identity of the individual behind the video and the security personnel involved remains unclear.

