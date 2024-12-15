Kashmir Continues To Reel Under Sub-zero Temperature, Dry Weather

Srinagar: The Kashmir valley continues to reel under the sub-zero temperatures, with the dry weather making the days and nights further colder.
All the 10 districts of the Valley recorded sub-zero temperatures, with tourist spots like Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Pahalgam witnessing more freezing days and nights. Srinagar, Baramulla, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Bandiproa recorded sub-zero temperatures between -5 to -3 degree Celsius.
The freezing temperatures are likely to continue till this week with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a dry spell in the region till December 17.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a fresh Western Disturbance likely to cause light/moderate rainfall/snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and adjoining areas on December 16 and 17.
There was some respite from the freezing cold and dry weather three days ago when several places like Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Shopian and other hilly sites received light to moderate snowfall, which broke the 120 dry spell.
Traffic Update
With the weather remaining dry, the highways like Srinagar-Jammu don’t witness any closures due to no snowfall.
The traffic police said that traffic is plying from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar national highway.
“Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline, overtaking will lead to congestion. Passengers are advised to undertake journeys on Jammu-Srinagar NHW during day time and avoid unnecessary halt between Ramban and Banihal as there is apprehension of landslide/shooting stones,” a traffic police spokesperson said.
He said the Bhaderwah-Chamba road in Doda district is through for vehicular movement, however, traffic will be allowed on Mughal road, Sinthan road and Sonamarg-Kargil road after getting green signal from road maintenance agencies in the Kashmir region.
