Kashmir Continues To Reel Under Sub-zero Temperature, Dry Weather

Srinagar: The Kashmir valley continues to reel under the sub-zero temperatures, with the dry weather making the days and nights further colder.

All the 10 districts of the Valley recorded sub-zero temperatures, with tourist spots like Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Pahalgam witnessing more freezing days and nights. Srinagar, Baramulla, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Bandiproa recorded sub-zero temperatures between -5 to -3 degree Celsius.

The freezing temperatures are likely to continue till this week with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a dry spell in the region till December 17.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a fresh Western Disturbance likely to cause light/moderate rainfall/snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and adjoining areas on December 16 and 17.

There was some respite from the freezing cold and dry weather three days ago when several places like Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Shopian and other hilly sites received light to moderate snowfall, which broke the 120 dry spell.