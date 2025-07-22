Kashmir Connection In Uttar Pradesh Conversion Case

Agra: Investigators probing the alleged conversion case in Uttar Pradesh's Agra have claimed that Kashmiri boys and girls studying in different states were brainwashing fellow students and luring them to change their religion.
Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested 10 persons from six states allegedly involved in a conversion racket. The case stems from a missing complaint lodged in Agra in March this year about two sisters.
Investigators part of the probe said that the siblings were radicalised to change their religion.
Kashmir Connection To The Conversion
According to investigators, the kingpin of the alleged conversion ring is Abdul Rehman, who radicalises youth through Kashmiri students studying in different states of the country.
Police said that one of the two arrested sisters was converted by a Kashmiri girl. The convert student said that she came in touch with the Kashmiri girl while studying in Punjab. The Kashmiri girl radicalised her and forced her to convert.
“She counted the shortcomings of Hindu religion. She asked questions about caste. After this, gradually I myself got trapped in her trap. She later took me to Kashmir,” the girl said.
She said that on her return to Delhi from Kashmir in 2021, the police handed her over to her family. Police had arrested a man in the case.
The convert girl said that she felt guilty about the man and after about six months, she contacted him online to apologize.
“When I contacted him, he asked why I went back. I slowly got in touch with the Kashmiri girl and other friends and never looked back”.
Likewise, the second arrested sister had become friends with a Kashmiri girl during her coaching classes in Khandari where she was brainwashed by the latter and lured to convert, police said.
Details Of Kashmiri Students Sought
Police and intelligence agencies are on alert after the unearthing of the alleged conversion racket in Agra. On the instructions of Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar, police have sought information from all the colleges in Agra, about the number of Kashmiri boys and girls studying in their colleges. Details of about 200 Kashmiri boys and girls have been found in the police records.
Read More: