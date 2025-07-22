ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Connection In Uttar Pradesh Conversion Case

Agra: Investigators probing the alleged conversion case in Uttar Pradesh's Agra have claimed that Kashmiri boys and girls studying in different states were brainwashing fellow students and luring them to change their religion.

Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested 10 persons from six states allegedly involved in a conversion racket. The case stems from a missing complaint lodged in Agra in March this year about two sisters.

Investigators part of the probe said that the siblings were radicalised to change their religion.

Kashmir Connection To The Conversion

According to investigators, the kingpin of the alleged conversion ring is Abdul Rehman, who radicalises youth through Kashmiri students studying in different states of the country.

Police said that one of the two arrested sisters was converted by a Kashmiri girl. The convert student said that she came in touch with the Kashmiri girl while studying in Punjab. The Kashmiri girl radicalised her and forced her to convert.

“She counted the shortcomings of Hindu religion. She asked questions about caste. After this, gradually I myself got trapped in her trap. She later took me to Kashmir,” the girl said.