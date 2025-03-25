Kashmir Congress Leaders Warn Kharge About 'Anti-National' Dist Presidents List Sent To National Convention

Srinagar: Ahead of its National Convention of District Presidents at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi, on April 3 and 4 which will be presided by Rahul Gandhi, Congress party in Kashmir is in crisis as ten districts presidents from Kashmir of the valley have written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, expressing concerns over the proposed list of interim presidents, whom they consider "duplicate and anti-national".

These district presidents, who were approved by the All India Congress Committee in October 2023, have accused J&K party president Tariq Hameed Karra of altering the sanctioned list of interim nominees without authorization. They claim that the new list sent to participation in the convention includes individuals with questionable loyalty to Congress ideology and principles, “some of whom have ties to the PDP/BJP and have previously maintained anti-national elements (ANE) affiliations”.

The leaders have threatened to protest at the Delhi Congress office if they are denied participation in the National Convention. They argue that their families have been committed to Congress ideology for over seven decades, and that the party's integrity is being undermined by the inclusion of individuals with questionable credentials

The leaders who have shot a letter to Kharge and AICC Organisational Secretary K C Venugopal include Nazir Ahmad Lone, District president Kupwara, Irshad Ahmad8 Budoo, District president Baramulla, Adv Sheikh Farooq Habib, District president Bandipora, Shoekat Ahmad Khan, incharge District president Ganderbal, Master Maqbool district president Budgam, Ghulam Qadir Bhat, District president Pulwama, Dr Fayaz Ahmad Khan, incharge district president Srinagar, Amanullah Mantoo Kulgam, Ali Muhammad Mantoo, Anantnag and Haji Muhammad Yousuf, Shopian.

“It has come to our notice that there is a duplicity in the list of AICC approved District Presidents from Jammu & Kashmir. Our legitimate positions are being compromised by the inclusion of individuals with questionable loyalty to Congress ideology and principles. Some of these replacements have demonstrable connections to PDP/BJP and have previously maintained anti-national elements (ANE) affiliations,” the ten district presidents have mentioned in the letter shot to Kharge on March 20. A copy of the letter is in possession of ETV Bharat.

“Our families have maintained an unwavering commitment to Congress ideology for over seven decades. Several of our family members have made the ultimate sacrifice, targeted by militants specifically for their Congress affiliation. It is deeply concerning that those currently at the helm of JKPCC affairs previously advocated for positions aligned with separatist ideologies, including proposals for dual currency and self-rule. Their current attempts to sideline established party loyalists in favor of recent entrants with questionable ideological commitment represents a grave threat to party cohesion,” they have said.

The leaders have said that the efforts by Karra and Ghulam Ahmad Mir, AICC General Secretary, to secure participation of their interim nominees in the upcoming District Presidents' Convention constitutes a serious breach of party constitution and established protocols.

They have said that the Congress ideology in Jammu & Kashmir is being “systematically aligned” with PDP principles, diłuting “our party's distinctive identity and core values”.

In their another letter to K C Venugopal, the AICC Organisational General Secretary, threatened protest at the convention saying, "if we are denied participation in said meeting, we regret to inform you that we shall be compelled to register our protest through a demonstration at Indira Bhawan as well as 10 Janpath on the scheduled date, followed by a joint press conference to highlight our grievances."

Congress chief spokesperson and former MLC Ravinder Sharma told ETV Bharat that those district presidents who will be invited by the Central leadership will participate.

“The ball is in the court of centre leadership whom they invite and whom not. If they have written to the centre leadership, the centre leadership will take a call. These leaders too have a right to represent themselves but they should not do such activities which are not desirable and do not suit a disciplined soldier of a democratic party,” Sharma said.

At least 22 party leaders and senior workers have rebelled against Karra after his appointment as president and assembly poll debacle. These leaders have not attended any function under Karra and had submitted a resolution to Kharge demanding his removal. In October last year, while chairing a tribute paying event for late Congress president and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 40th death anniversary, Karra had announced the dissolution of all posts except treasurer and spokesperson.

Sharma said there must be a reason with the president and leadership for their replacement and appointing new party functionaries.