Chinks in Kashmir Congress Ahead Of Assembly Elections; J&K PCC Chief Vikar Rasool Faces Heat

Srinagar: Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress party is rife with infighting in its cadre over the continuity of its Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Vikar Rasool.

J&K PCC Chief Vikar Rasool and other Congress leaders during a press conference in Srinagar on Tuesday. (ETV Bharat)

Vikar is facing rebellion from dozens of party leaders and office bearers, and they have shot letters to the party president Malikarjun Kharge for his replacement. ETV Bharat had first reported the rebellion against Vikar in Congress following its third defeat in a row by BJP in Jammu and Udhampur in Lok Sabha elections. Around a dozen general secretaries and three vice presidents have written to Kharge for replacing Vikar.

Even though Vikar Rasool denied the rebellion brewing against him, three leaders from his faction came out in his support and confirmed that there is infighting within the party over his leadership. PCC's senior vice president Abdul Gani Khan told ETV Bharat that there are some leaders who are against Vikar Rasool's leadership.

"Four members in the party are disliking the president (Vikar Rasool), but it is not only about liking or disliking someone. Rahul Gandhi and Malikarjun Kharge have appointed a leader who is able and efficient to run Congress in Kashmir," Khan told ETV Bharat.

Khan along with two general secretaries Inayatullah Rather and Farooq Ahmad supported Vikar and said they have written to Congress president Kharge for continuing him as PCC president.