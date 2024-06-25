ETV Bharat / state

Chinks in Kashmir Congress Ahead Of Assembly Elections; J&K PCC Chief Vikar Rasool Faces Heat

The infighting brewing in Congress' Kashmir unit over the continuity of its PCC president Vikar Rasool has exposed the chinks in the unit. Around a dozen general secretaries and three vice presidents have written to Kharge for replacing Vikar. Reports ETV Bharat's Mir Farhat.

Srinagar: Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress party is rife with infighting in its cadre over the continuity of its Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Vikar Rasool.

Vikar is facing rebellion from dozens of party leaders and office bearers, and they have shot letters to the party president Malikarjun Kharge for his replacement. ETV Bharat had first reported the rebellion against Vikar in Congress following its third defeat in a row by BJP in Jammu and Udhampur in Lok Sabha elections. Around a dozen general secretaries and three vice presidents have written to Kharge for replacing Vikar.

Even though Vikar Rasool denied the rebellion brewing against him, three leaders from his faction came out in his support and confirmed that there is infighting within the party over his leadership. PCC's senior vice president Abdul Gani Khan told ETV Bharat that there are some leaders who are against Vikar Rasool's leadership.

"Four members in the party are disliking the president (Vikar Rasool), but it is not only about liking or disliking someone. Rahul Gandhi and Malikarjun Kharge have appointed a leader who is able and efficient to run Congress in Kashmir," Khan told ETV Bharat.

Khan along with two general secretaries Inayatullah Rather and Farooq Ahmad supported Vikar and said they have written to Congress president Kharge for continuing him as PCC president.

Rather rued that some members have brought the infighting into the public and made it a "street fight". "We will support Vikar Rasool as he is acting as a bridge between Delhi Congress leadership and Jammu and Kashmir. I am sure Vikar Rasool will lead us in upcoming assembly elections," said Rather, a DDC member from Kulgam district.

Amid this rebellion and infighting, Congress president Kharge has summoned all Jammu and Kashmir leaders to Delhi on January 27 for a meeting. Congress leaders said that Vikar Rasool, working president Raman Bhalla, all former ministers, vice presidents have been summoned to the meeting where the infighting issue will be discussed.

PCC general secretary Inayatullah said that the meeting will be held in the backdrop of the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Sources in the Congress said that Vikar is facing heat from the party high command and there are imminent chances of his replacement ahead of the assembly elections in the erstwhile state.

