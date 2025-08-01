ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Chief Cleric Mirwaiz Hails Kashmir MPs Stand In Parliament

Srinagar: Kashmir chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq hailed the unanimous stand of three Member of Parliaments (MPs) from Kashmir in the Parliament saying they highlighted the "deep concerns and plight of the people" of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mirwaiz, who delivered a sermon from the pulpit of Srinagar’s historic Jama Masjid said three MPs including Mian Altaf, Engineer Rashid, and Aga Ruhullah talked about the “disempowerment and dispossession of the people of J&K and expressed the sentiments of the people of J&K”.

“It is good to see that on these matters all are on the same page,” Mirwaiz said.

He said that New Delhi must pay heed to their speeches if they really want to lessen 'Dil ki Doori'.

Talking about the debate on Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam attack in the Parliament, Mirwaiz said different views on the war, its purpose, success or failure were put forward by political parties.