Kashmir’s Central Jail 'Locks Up' Garbage In Innovative New Program

Srinagar: Faced with massive solid waste generated inside the Central Jail, where hundreds of inmates are imprisoned, authorities have now found a scientific solution to dispose of the waste in Kashmir's largest jail.

The prison department of the Jammu and Kashmir government has installed an organic waste composting machine inside the jail premises and trained around 20 inmates to run the unit.

With the assistance of the Rural Development Department (RDD), the jail authorities, which sent a proposal to the RDD, set up a unit, which can convert 500 kg of solid waste into organic fertilisers.

Since the jail houses 1500 persons, a lot of waste is generated from vegetables, cooking items, and other eatables by inmates, staff, and jail security personnel.

The jail, located at Kathidarwaza in Srinagar on the Hari Parbat hillock, is the oldest in Jammu and Kashmir, built on 133 kanals of land, with an inmate capacity of 509. But officials say the number of inmates exceeds its capacity as security forces are always on the run to arrest people to curb militancy and drug trafficking.

Central Jail Superintendent Sheikh Zulfkar Azad (JKPS) said the waste management inside the jail was a “big problem” as the jail premises houses 1500 persons, which include inmates, staff, and security.

“I sent the project to the Rural Development Department for installing a compost machine on the premises so that we could get rid of solid waste, which is generated in the jail. We trained inmates and staff to run the unit,” Zulfkar told ETV Bharat.

He said the inmates from rural areas have been trained so that they could use this vocational training in their villages once they are set free and utilise their skills in beneficial work for society. He said the jail authorities have set up dust bins where the waste is segregated at different spots before it is decomposed in the machine.

With this machine, the jail authorities have also gotten rid of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) trucks, which would daily arrive inside its premises to lift the garbage. And overcome security apprehensions too. "The security concerns will be addressed as no more trucks will arrive now daily to remove the garbage," he said, adding the organic fertiliser produced from the garbage can also be sold to generate revenue.

Officials in the RDD said it utilised the services of Ali Muhammad Kumar, a trained waste management worker, who trained inmates to run the compost machine. Kumar, who is a popular face in Kashmir, creates awareness about cleanliness and solid waste management and said he spent two weeks inside the jail to train the inmates.

“I trained inmates and staff members of the jail. They can now convert the waste generated from edible items into organic fertilisers. The single machine will help the authorities get rid of 500 kg of waste. More than 1000 kgs of waste are generated in the jail, and this machine will easily convert it into organic manure,” Kumar told ETV Bharat.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the government of India launched a Clean India campaign in 2014. In this campaign, states and UTs maintain cleanliness by utilising the funds for the management and disposal of solid and liquid waste by scientific methods. “This initiative will help the authorities to keep the jail premises clean and improve the health of inmates and its environment,” Kumar said.

He urged the government to install such organic waste composting machines in big institutions like police training centres, army camps, universities, and hotels where massive solid waste is generated.