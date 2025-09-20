ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Cave Salamander, Ladakh Banded Apollo Butterfly Among Species At Risk, Study Warns

The report names several flagship species. The endangered Kashmir stag, or Hangul, is today largely confined to Dachigam National Park, near Srinagar. The Western Tragopan, one of the most endangered pheasants in the world, continues to decrease in number. The Kashmir Flycatcher is today a vulnerable migratory bird. Up in the alpine meadow is the rare Kashmir Sapphire flower, and the cold desert of Ladakh is inhabited by the Tibetan wild ass as well as the Ladakh urial sheep.

"This part of the world is extraordinarily rich in biodiversity and is of immense ecological, economic, and cultural value, yet it is extraordinarily vulnerable," observed Vishal Sharma, lead author of the study "Exploring the Abundance and Vulnerabilities of Jammu and Kashmir's Biodiversity: A Holistic Review of Flora, Fauna, and Habitat." Sharma warned, "Unless we implement conservation policies promptly, we will lose species that do not exist anywhere else on the planet."

The study, in the journal International Journal of Novel Research and Development, calls Jammu and Kashmir one of India's most significant biodiversity hotspots. The region's geography varies from green valleys to cold desert tablelands, and it supports an astonishing richness of life: over 50 mammals, 500 avian, 40 reptiles, 20 amphibians, over 60 fishes, and thousands of plants. Species are mostly endemic—specific to the location.

Srinagar: A new study has sounded the alarm for Jammu and Kashmir’s fragile ecosystem, warning that rare species found nowhere else on Earth are at increasing risk. The scientific review highlights the Kashmir Cave Salamander (Paradactylodon mustersi) and the endangered Ladakh Banded Apollo butterfly (Parnassius stoliczkanus), both of which face threats from habitat loss, climate change, and human activity.

These unique habitats, the report explains, are being subjected to extreme pressure. New agriculture, deforestation, and development of roads and dam sites are fragmenting grasslands and forests. Climate change is disturbing rain and snow-melt patterns, and consequently, numerous species are shifting up mountain slopes. Medicinal plants are over-harvested simultaneously, while invasive plants and animals like water hyacinth and rainbow trout are replacing native fauna.

The Kashmir Cave Salamander, a poorly studied animal that is found in limestone caves, already lost much of its natural habitat. The Ladakh Banded Apollo butterfly is only found on remote, mountain slopes at very high altitudes and is endangered with a shrinking range as temperatures increase and as human disturbance increases. Both are endangered today.

"Most of those species are not found except in remote isolates, disconnected from each other," Sharma observed. "That makes it much easier for them to go extinct."

The report also pinpoints significant gaps in conservation work. National parks such as Dachigam, Hemis, and Kishtwar are crucial, yet the research contends that enforcement is weak. To rejoin fragmented landscapes, the authors have posited the planting of biological corridors, an expansion of protected regions, and tough anti-poaching patrols.

The research also highlights that the conservation needs to revolve around the villagers. "When citizens receive a direct benefit from protecting wildlife, either via ecotourism or sustainable harvesting of the base resource, then they are much more likely to support it," the researchers wrote.

Tourism is noted as "both a potential solution and a serious risk" in the report. Ecotourism may encourage conservation and source of income, but uncontrolled growth and poor infrastructure may lead to environmental damage, and the authors suggest tough controls on tourists, ecologically responsible facilities, and favoring locally owned homestays over mass resort hotels.

In safeguarding alpine as well as wetland ecosystems, future climate adaptation policy is urged along with escalated species tracking programs and a Jammu and Kashmir biodiversity research institute. "It is an eye-opener research," said Nazir Benazir, a Srinagar-based wildlife expert who was not involved in the study. "The biodiversity of Kashmir is not just one of its beauty factors. It is its very lifeline. Without it, we are losing our natural heritage and much else."