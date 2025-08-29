Kashmir Businessman Allegedly Withdraws Deceased Wife's Job Perks Through Forgery; Court Upholds FIR

Srinagar: In a shocking fraud case, a Kashmir businessman along with his two sons allegedly withdrew the gratuity, pension, and medical reimbursements of his second deceased wife through forgery while keeping her children from first marriage in the dark.

A court in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar has upheld a directive to police to register a criminal case against the accused while ruling that a legal heir certificate allegedly obtained through fraud cannot be brushed aside as a minor irregularity.

Court Ruling Takes Lid Off Shocking Financial Fraud

The order, pronounced on August 27 by Additional Sessions Judge Farooq Ahmad Bhat, dismissed a revision petition filed by businessman Abdul Hamid Wani and his sons Zubair and Numair. They had challenged an August 11 ruling by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Srinagar, which directed the Crime Branch to register a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The Case

The dispute dates back to February 2020, when government employee Sabia Rajab died while in service. Her two sons from her first marriage, Huzaif and Kashif Javaid Gazi, say they were blindsided when they discovered that their stepfather, Abdul Hamid Wani, and his sons had obtained a legal heir certificate from the local Tehsildar in December 2020. That document, they alleged, was then used to claim benefits, including gratuity, pension, and medical reimbursements, as well as to access her property.

District Court Complex Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Woman's Children From First Marriage Allege Fraud

According to the Gazis, the certificate was issued "without conducting any enquiry" by the concerned Tehsildar and by concealing the existence of Sabia Rajab's biological heirs. Their complaint triggered a cancellation order from the Tehsildar in May 2021, followed by a fresh heir certificate naming the Gazis, their maternal grandparents, and Wani himself as lawful heirs.

In their application before the CJM, the brothers accused Wani's family of a deliberate conspiracy. They claimed the forged certificate was used to withdraw salary arrears, access a bank locker, and even dispose of a flat owned by their mother in Noida. They also alleged collusion by local officials who, despite receiving their own application for a certificate in November 2020, withheld a decision and instead facilitated the Wanis' application.

Court Flags Forgery

"The entire controversy appears to be fishy and It needs to be ascertained as to who has contributed in acquiring the legal heir certificate which in the factual affairs appears to be based on fraud, deceit and misrepresentation," Judge Bhat observed in his 14-page order.

For six months, until its cancellation, the fraudulent certificate had legal effect. The court underlined that without the Gazis' intervention, "...surely the revisionists shall have secured wrongful gains at the cost of the respondents who were among the legal heirs of the deceased Sabia Rajab."

Defence By Accused

The accused, represented by Advocate Ishtiyaq Ahmad Khan, argued that no cognizable offence was made out and that the order directing an FIR was "passed in hot haste without following the due process of law." They contended that the Crime Branch had already conducted a preliminary enquiry, finding no evidence of wrongdoing.

The defense also emphasized that one of the named accused, Umair Hamid Wani, has lived in the United States since 2007 and has not visited India since then, making it "abundantly clear that the allegations levelled against the petitioners are completely baseless."

They further argued that the disputed certificate had already been cancelled and never used to derive benefits. According to their counsel, the case was a ploy "to harass the revisionists in order to compel them to go for settlements which shall cause wrongful gain to the respondents."

Court Rejects Argument

But the court disagreed, pointing out that the very act of procuring such a certificate by concealing facts constitutes a cognizable offence. Judge Bhat said the trial magistrate was correct in invoking the Supreme Court's landmark rulings in Lalita Kumari vs Government of Uttar Pradesh(2014) and Priyanka Srivastava vs State of Uttar Pradesh(2015), which held that police must register an FIR when a complaint discloses a cognizable offence.

District Court Complex Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

He rejected the argument that the order was interlocutory and beyond the scope of revision. "Registration of FIR affects the fundamental rights and freedom of the accused, so the order is intermediate and not interlocutory," the judge wrote, citing Delhi High Court and Allahabad High Court precedents.

The judge also clarified that the process under Section 156(3) CrPC is meant to act as a check on police inaction. "Section 156(3) of the Code provides for a check by the magistrates on the Police performing its duties under chapter XII of the Code of Criminal Procedure," he noted. "For the purpose of enabling the police to start investigation, it is open to the magistrate to direct the police to register an FIR. There is nothing illegal in doing so," the judge said.

He further said,"After all registration of an FIR involves only the process of entering the substance of the information relating to the commission of the cognizable offence in a book kept by the officer in charge of the police station as indicated in Section 154 of the Code."

While directing the CJM to monitor the investigation closely, with the Crime Branch required to submit its first status report by September 2, the court acknowledged that criminal proceedings carry weighty consequences. "When the Police Officer refuses to register an FIR in terms of Section 154(1) & 154(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, then only an application is moved before the magistrate to seek direction against the police to register an FIR," Judge Bhat wrote. "Approaching the Police Officer is a condition precedent…Magistrate can be approached only when a Police Officer refuses to register an FIR."

The judge concluded that the trial magistrate had acted correctly and with due application of mind. "In light of observations, the Ld. The trial magistrate has passed the order with due application of mind and after proper appreciation of facts and law and there is nothing which shall ask for intervention of this court. Accordingly the revision is dismissed,” he ruled.

The judge also observed that "It depicts the intention of the revisionists that they had voluntarily collaborated to commit fraud and deceit and secure wrongful gains."