Kashmir Braces For Fresh Snowfall As Winter Steps Into Last Phase

Srinagar: The Kashmir valley is likely to receive moderate to heavy snowfall for three days, beginning on Tuesday as a fresh and active Western Disturbance (WD) will most likely hit the region, officials said.

The Indian Meteorological Department said that Jammu and Kashmir will most likely receive moderate to heavy snowfall from February 25 to February 28, 2025. It said the middle and higher reaches of Kashmir and hilly areas of Jammu will most likely receive moderate to heavy snowfall, while few higher reaches of south Kashmir and Chenab valley may receive heavy to very heavy snowfall between February 27 and 28.

The IMD said that under the influence of this weather system widespread moderate rain, snow, and thunderstorms are expected in most places of Jammu & Kashmir. "Light to moderate rain/snow would first commence over places of north and central Kashmir on February 25 (evening/night) and thereafter a gradual increase in intensity and distribution throughout J&K," the IMD said.

The system will most likely cause moderate to heavy snow mainly in middle and upper reaches of Kashmir Division like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara, Machil and Tangdhar, Shopian, Qazigund- Ramban axis, Doda, Kishtwar and Pir Panjal Range of Jammu Division during above mentioned period with possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy snow over few higher reaches of south Kashmir and Chenab valley from February 27 to 28.

The IMD has warned the that the snowfall may lead to disruption of surface and air transportation like the Srinagar and Jammu National Highway, hill tops like Sadhna pass in Karnah in Kupwara district, Razdhan pass between Gurez and Bandipora, Sonamarg-Zojila axis in Ganderbal, Sinthan top in Kokernag area and Mughal Road in Shopian district.

Advisory for travelers, farmers

In the backdrop of the weather forecast, the tourists and transporters and travelers have been advised to plan their journey as per the weather forecast. Farmers, who have begun farming in their fields, have been advised to suspend irrigation and other farm activities.

The IMD said there is a possibility of landslides, shooting stones and mudslides at vulnerable places, adding the temperature during the day will decrease during these three days.

Dry Winter And Water Crisis

This winter Kashmir has witnessed 80 percent snow and rainfall deficit which hit the water sources and dried up springs like Achabal and other sources of water. The less snowfall, according to climate experts, has decreased the surface level of glaciers which may lead to an acute water crisis in the summer.

Chillai Kalan, the 40-day coldest period of the winter, from last week of December to January 2025 remained almost dry with only a single spell of snow received during the season, while February saw brief spell, moderate rainfall in plains, and light snowfall in higher areas. Warm Chillai Kalan days have signified the impact of climate change in the region.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said the government will have to adopt a more proactive approach for water management and conservation as JK is staring at a water crisis.