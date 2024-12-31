ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Athlete Wins Bronze At Junior World Pencak Silat Championship In Abu Dhabi

Ahmed Taha Masoody from Srinagar won bronze at the Junior World Pencak Silat Championship in Abu Dhabi, highlighting Kashmir’s growing prominence in international sports.

Kashmir Athlete Wins Bronze At Junior World Pencak Silat Championship In Abu Dhabi
Kashmir Athlete Wins Bronze At Junior World Pencak Silat Championship In Abu Dhabi (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 34 minutes ago

Srinagar: Ahmed Taha Masoody, a young martial artist from Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital, Srinagar, has brought pride to India by clinching a bronze medal at the 5th Junior World Pencak Silat Championship. The competition, held from December 18 to 22, at Abu Dhabi’s Sports City ADNEC Centre, featured 1,100 athletes from 55 countries.

For Ahmed Taha Masoody, the competition proved life-changing. “This medal is a dream come true,” he said, expressing gratitude to his family and coach for their continual support. “Without them, it would not have been feasible. Iqbal Sir has helped me along the way.”

Young athletes like Masoody have benefited greatly from the guidance of coach Muhammad Iqbal of the Pencak Silat Federation of India. “Taha has an impressive history. Today's feat comes following his dominant performance in November when he secured four gold medals in two national-level championships," Iqbal said.

Medalists at the Junior World Pencak Silat Championship In Abu Dhabi
Medalists at the Junior World Pencak Silat Championship In Abu Dhabi (ETV Bharat)

He further stated, “In recent years, several boys and girls from Jammu and Kashmir have brought laurels for the country. Kashmir is becoming a sports hub now and all credit goes to the hard work of the players and also improved infrastructure in the region.”

Significantly, another 14-year-old boy Sheikh Mohammad Ibrahim, hailing from Rainawari, Srinagar clinched gold medal at the same Pencak Silat Championship.

The championship was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from December 18 to 22.

Read more:

  1. 17-Year-Old Ayush Mhatre Creates World Record, Becomes Youngest Player To Hit 150 In List A Cricket
  2. Pro Kabaddi Makes Debut In Australia As PKL Melbourne Raid Lights Up John Cain Arena

Srinagar: Ahmed Taha Masoody, a young martial artist from Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital, Srinagar, has brought pride to India by clinching a bronze medal at the 5th Junior World Pencak Silat Championship. The competition, held from December 18 to 22, at Abu Dhabi’s Sports City ADNEC Centre, featured 1,100 athletes from 55 countries.

For Ahmed Taha Masoody, the competition proved life-changing. “This medal is a dream come true,” he said, expressing gratitude to his family and coach for their continual support. “Without them, it would not have been feasible. Iqbal Sir has helped me along the way.”

Young athletes like Masoody have benefited greatly from the guidance of coach Muhammad Iqbal of the Pencak Silat Federation of India. “Taha has an impressive history. Today's feat comes following his dominant performance in November when he secured four gold medals in two national-level championships," Iqbal said.

Medalists at the Junior World Pencak Silat Championship In Abu Dhabi
Medalists at the Junior World Pencak Silat Championship In Abu Dhabi (ETV Bharat)

He further stated, “In recent years, several boys and girls from Jammu and Kashmir have brought laurels for the country. Kashmir is becoming a sports hub now and all credit goes to the hard work of the players and also improved infrastructure in the region.”

Significantly, another 14-year-old boy Sheikh Mohammad Ibrahim, hailing from Rainawari, Srinagar clinched gold medal at the same Pencak Silat Championship.

The championship was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from December 18 to 22.

Read more:

  1. 17-Year-Old Ayush Mhatre Creates World Record, Becomes Youngest Player To Hit 150 In List A Cricket
  2. Pro Kabaddi Makes Debut In Australia As PKL Melbourne Raid Lights Up John Cain Arena

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KASHMIRAHMED TAHA MASOODIKASHMIR MARTIAL ARTISTKASHMIR ATHLETE WINS BRONZE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.