Kashmir Athlete Wins Bronze At Junior World Pencak Silat Championship In Abu Dhabi

Srinagar: Ahmed Taha Masoody, a young martial artist from Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital, Srinagar, has brought pride to India by clinching a bronze medal at the 5th Junior World Pencak Silat Championship. The competition, held from December 18 to 22, at Abu Dhabi’s Sports City ADNEC Centre, featured 1,100 athletes from 55 countries.

For Ahmed Taha Masoody, the competition proved life-changing. “This medal is a dream come true,” he said, expressing gratitude to his family and coach for their continual support. “Without them, it would not have been feasible. Iqbal Sir has helped me along the way.”

Young athletes like Masoody have benefited greatly from the guidance of coach Muhammad Iqbal of the Pencak Silat Federation of India. “Taha has an impressive history. Today's feat comes following his dominant performance in November when he secured four gold medals in two national-level championships," Iqbal said.