Kashmir Apples To Reach Delhi Faster Via New Railway Parcel Service

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: The Railways is set to launch a dedicated parcel van service for fruit growers of Kashmir to ferry seasonal fruits, especially apples, from the valley to the national capital, New Delhi. This comes following consultation meetings with local growers and the horticulture department over smooth transportable and market access for the prized produce.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (SDCM) of the Jammu Division of Northern Railway, Uchit Singhal, said that two rounds of talks were held with fruit growers and the horticulture department over the railway's plan to ferry apples this season.

“We are launching a parcel service from Budgam to connect it with Delhi in the beginning, and a proposal in this regard has been sent for approval,” Singhal said. “We have briefed the stakeholders, and they are enthusiastic about it,” he said.

The fresh initiative has been taken after the Jammu Division of Railways had ferried cherries from Katra to Mumbai through parcel vans, which had reduced the travel time from three days to 30 hours only.

The Railways is also in the process of completing a goods shed at Anantnag, which will provide traders an opportunity to get goods from outside Kashmir directly at their doorsteps through trains, and it will reduce the travel time and cost of the products.

“Anantnag goods shed is almost ready, and its notification is in the process. Earlier, we used to get goods up to Bari Brahmna and Udhampur and from there on trucks to Kashmir. But now we will be getting the goods like cement, food grains and others directly through the train to the Anantnag goods shed,” the SDCM Jammu division informed.

Since the formation of the Jammu Railway Division, the railway network has been developing fast in Jammu and Kashmir, and the first step in this regard was the inauguration of the Vande Bharat train service to Srinagar from Katra. Now, people are waiting for the Vande Bharat train service to be extended up to Jammu, but for that, a few bottlenecks are to be cleared before giving it the go-ahead.

Commenting on the issue, Singhal said, “The Jammu-Katra section has its challenges because the section capacity is already choked out. The remodelling of the Jammu railway yard plays a big part in extending the train up to Jammu. Coupled with that, the Jammu-Katra doubling of track is also underway so that line capacity could be increased.”

“There are mainly two challenges, which include washing line maintenance, which happens at Katra. The washing line at Jammu railway station is expected to be completed by the end of this month, and once this is achieved, one challenge will end. The second is the platform, and the existing number of platforms at Jammu railway station is only three, and after yard remodelling, it will be extended to seven. Once we get one of the four platforms, the Vande Bharat will be extended up to Jammu,” he said.

“We are trying for this month to complete these works, but weather and season play a major role in the smooth conduct of the work,” the SDCM added.

Replying to whether more trains will be extended up to Srinagar, as only Vande Bharat is running in the first place, he said, “Everything begins with a small step, and the first step in this direction has been taken, and the second step will be extending up to Jammu. As and when security agencies also get confidence in how we can extend more services, it will be done. The main constraint in this is that the Jammu-Katra line is single and is running at 75 kmph, due to which its line capacity to introduce more trains gets limited.”

He informed us that at present Vande Bharat between Katra and Srinagar is running only eight coaches, and once the bottleneck regarding security is cleared, there are provisions to increase the coaches.

Speaking on the role performed by the Jammu division of railways after the Pahalgam attack and during operation Sindoor, Singhal said, “Post Pahalgam attack and during operation Sindoor, it was new, challenging and unique because the situation in Jammu and Kashmir became like an exodus when the outgoing people were more and the incoming were less during that period. It was challenging to know how to meet the aspirations and offer services to the people who want to go, and how to transport them. We planned for special trains and extra coaches, and we were able to maintain the morale of the staff thanks to the cooperation we received from every branch. Everyone contributed their maximum and more than 100 per cent and more than expected.”

“It was a unique phase and probably the kind of once-in-a-lifetime phase, and it made us emerge stronger,” the SDCM Jammu division added.

With the Jammu division still in its infancy stage, there are lots of challenges being faced by it. Commenting on these challenges, he said, “The challenges are manpower and infrastructure, and with the gaining of experience and work getting sanctioned, we have got the willingness of employees from all over to join the Jammu division. Hopefully, in the next one or two months, we will overcome these challenges, and we will be a full-fledged running division by next month.”

On the expansion of the Jammu Railway Division, he said, “The Jammu Division will be an expanding division as multiple surveys are going on in the Kashmir Valley, whether it is to connect the Pahalgam or the Uri and Kupwara sectors. Or it may be in the form of doubling the line across the Pir Panjal range up to Baramulla or Budgam so that when the new trains get extended up to the valley, the local trains which are running don’t suffer; otherwise, line capacity itself will become a challenge and will become a hindrance in extending the trains up to Srinagar.”

Commenting on the Vistadome train service of Kashmir, the SDCM said, “In the past few months, there have been some issues with its patronage due to many factors, but after the start of Vande Bharat, we expect better patronage of Vistadome as well. Because it offers a panoramic view, people are going to Srinagar to enjoy the view and scenery. Soon, we are keeping a close watch on the occupancy of the Vistadome coach, and as soon as we get enough demand, we will plan more coaches.”