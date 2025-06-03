Kashmir Apple Sector Pins Hopes On Railways After Cherry Gets Cargo Boost

Srinagar: The transportation of the first cherry vans from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Railway Station in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir to Mumbai in 32 hours by Indian Railways has created hope among apple growers of the valley about an alternate and speedy transport of their produce.

Officials and fruit growers said four trucks carrying 48 MT of cherry from Kashmir were transported to Mumbai’s Bandra terminal through the parcel van of ‘Swaraj Express’ on May 31. This facility will reduce transport costs of the traders and reduce transportation time by weeks for Kashmir fruit to reach Indian mandis.

Bashir Ahmad Bashir, president of the New Kashmir Fruit Association, who tested the trial, said he proposed to the Indian Railways to send the “highly perishable" cherry by train instead of trucks which take a week to reach Mumbai fruit markets. He said the railways agreed with traders and a goods wagon was connected with a Mumbai-bound passenger train from Katra.

After the successful cherry trial, apple traders and railways are now exploring apple transportation.

Uchit Singhal Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM), Northern Railway, Jammu, told ETV Bharat that the Railways is “in continuous discussion” with the fruit traders about transportation of apples.

Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, Director Horticulture Planning & Marketing, said he has communicated to the Railway authorities to explore ways to transport apples. “We will also discuss with the stakeholders in the horticulture industry about this new transport window,” Zargar told ETV Bharat.

Kashmir produces 20 to 30 lakh MT of apples every year. And all this cash crop is transported in trucks to different Indian fruit mandis. Per the horticultural department’s data, around seven lakh families are directly growing this cash crop and the industry engages 35 lakh persons every season for their livelihood. Transportation of the apples from the valley is carried out by hundreds of trucks through the only 275 kilometer long and tenuous Srinagar-Jammu national Highway. Closure of the highway due to landslides and other weather vagaries delays transportation and incur losses on traders.

Fruit traders, however, sound sceptical about ferrying apple by trains. Bashir said that shipping apples via trains will become possible only when trains move directly from Srinagar to other states. “We tried cherry this season because it is a highly perishable fruit that needs quicker transportation than apples. About apples we can think only when there are proper wagon facilities and stations built for transporting goods,” Bashir told ETV Bharat.

The completion of the rail line between Jammu and Kashmir took 22 years and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on June 6 flag off the first Vande Bharat Express passenger train between Jammu and Kashmir-from Katra to Baramulla, the last station in Jammu and Kashmir. According to Northern railways, the trains to Kashmir will chug from Katra station where Kashmir-bound passengers have to board new trains for their onward journey.

Fayaz Ahmad Malik, president of Sopore Fruit Mandi in Kashmir, said transporting apples through trains is a “distant possibility” as apples are transported to 500 mandis across India which will involve high logistic costs when sent via trains. “Not all mandis in India have train connectivity. For long routes, apples can be ferried through trucks only as loading and unloading them into trains will result in higher costs and labour,” Malik told ETV Bharat.

Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, the president Apple Federation of Jammu and Kashmir, said if the government creates facilities around railways stations in Kashmir, then there will be a possibility of transporting apple. “As of now, train services in Kashmir are not built with facilities for shipping cargo. Also the loading and unloading of apple boxes are costlier and more difficult than cherry. Cherry boxes are smaller in size than an apple box, and are more perishable than apples. We will prefer Srinagar-Jammu road to train as of now,” Bhat told ETV Bharat.