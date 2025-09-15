ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Apple On Track Again After Suffering Rs 700 Crore Losses By Highway Closure

Srinagar: The first apple consignment from Kashmir left for Delhi in a dedicated parcel van after the closure of National Highway 44 spoiled the fruit in the Valley.

The parcel cargo van with eight coaches flagged off by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from Srinagar Railway Station on Monday morning carried 23 tonnes of apple (approx. 1500 boxes) in each wagon. The Jammu and Kashmir government was represented by Minister for Agriculture Javed Dar instead of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. He was listed to attend the ceremony as per the initial plan.

Jammu Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flags off first parcel train containing apples from Srinagar railway station (ETV Bharat)

“The train will provide a big boost to the economy,” said Sinha, hailing the Railways for starting the cargo service following the disruption in road connectivity due to flash floods and landslides. “Due to topography and rains, the recent closure of the highway caused losses to growers. But the daily cargo train will provide relief to growers and transport their produce at minimal cost.”

The Srinagar-Jammu highway, which is the key surface link between the Valley and the rest of the country, has been shut for the last weeks, halting the transportation of the fruit outside the region.

This has caused an estimated Rs 700 crore loss to the horticulture sector, according to the Fruit Growers and Dealers Association. The Rs 10,000 crore horticulture sector is a major contributor to the J&K economy and directly or indirectly employs 700,000 families. More than 64 million fruit-bearing trees are planted in J&K over 2.15 lakh ha of land producing more than 2.4 MT of fruit. Of them, some 45 million are apple trees grown in over 70 per cent of land (1.5 lakh ha) and produce over 2.1 MT of the apple annually.