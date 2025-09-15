Kashmir Apple On Track Again After Suffering Rs 700 Crore Losses By Highway Closure
The parcel train was flagged off by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from the Srinagar railway station to Delhi.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 11:47 AM IST
Srinagar: The first apple consignment from Kashmir left for Delhi in a dedicated parcel van after the closure of National Highway 44 spoiled the fruit in the Valley.
The parcel cargo van with eight coaches flagged off by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from Srinagar Railway Station on Monday morning carried 23 tonnes of apple (approx. 1500 boxes) in each wagon. The Jammu and Kashmir government was represented by Minister for Agriculture Javed Dar instead of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. He was listed to attend the ceremony as per the initial plan.
“The train will provide a big boost to the economy,” said Sinha, hailing the Railways for starting the cargo service following the disruption in road connectivity due to flash floods and landslides. “Due to topography and rains, the recent closure of the highway caused losses to growers. But the daily cargo train will provide relief to growers and transport their produce at minimal cost.”
The Srinagar-Jammu highway, which is the key surface link between the Valley and the rest of the country, has been shut for the last weeks, halting the transportation of the fruit outside the region.
This has caused an estimated Rs 700 crore loss to the horticulture sector, according to the Fruit Growers and Dealers Association. The Rs 10,000 crore horticulture sector is a major contributor to the J&K economy and directly or indirectly employs 700,000 families. More than 64 million fruit-bearing trees are planted in J&K over 2.15 lakh ha of land producing more than 2.4 MT of fruit. Of them, some 45 million are apple trees grown in over 70 per cent of land (1.5 lakh ha) and produce over 2.1 MT of the apple annually.
Kashmir’s registered cargo aggregator for Indian Railways Azmat Mushtaq, who is responsible for sending the apple consignment, said there is huge demand from growers for booking the wagon for transportation of the fruit.
He said the cost of transporting 1500 boxes in one wagon is estimated to be Rs 60,000 from Budgam to New Delhi.
In the national capital, the largest Azadpur Mandi is the main market for the fruit from which it is supplied to other parts of the country.
Additional Member of Indian Railway Board Manoj Singh said that the cargo train was necessitated by the recent halting of the fruit due to shutting down of the highway. It will leave Budgam Railway Station at 6:30 am every day and reach Delhi within 24 hours.
“The service will continue for the entire year. It will take the fruit to Mandi and ease logistics issues faced by the growers,” he told ETV Bharat. “The train service was planned but was immediately started after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah requested the railways minister for running the train service following halting of the transportation of the fruit.”
According to Singh, the cargo train will also start from Anantnag for transporting the fruit.
“Each train will carry about 160-170 tonnes of apples. That means one kilogram of apple transportation will cost about Rs 2.1 per from Budgam for New Delhi. It will ease the logistics and cost for growers,” he added.
