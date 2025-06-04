ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Apple Growers Demand PM Fasal Bima Yojana Cover As Climate Change Hits Crop

Srinagar: With climate change impacting the weather pattern in Jammu and Kashmir, the recurrent hail and wind storms have wreaked havoc on apple and cherry orchards across Kashmir. The lack of crop insurance for apples aggravates their financial agony.

Peerzada Muhammad Shafi of Wadipora in Shopian district is farming apples on his two acres (16 kanals) of land. This year Shafi expected 3000 apple boxes from his orchards that would fetch him around Rs 35 lakhs. But the heavy hailstorm in Wadipora and a dozen other villages on Monday left Shafi's orchards devastated.

“The hailstorm lasted for 30 minutes, and it damaged 90 per cent of the apple crop of my orchards and damaged trees,” Shafi said. “It will take three years for the plants to recover. I spent 5 lakh on pesticides and labour on my orchards till now. Now, I have to spend more money on the recovery of plants,” he told ETV Bharat.

The initial assessment by the horticulture department has estimated an 80-90 per cent loss of apples in Shopian district in Monday's hailstorm, according to the document assessed by ETV Bharat.

Between April and May, hailstorms occurred in Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Baramulla and Kupwara districts on many occasions. It damaged apple and cherry crops worth lakhs. The Jammu and Kashmir government under the State Disaster Response Force provides a relief of Rs 1000 to Rs 5000 to orchardists for the damage rendered by the changing weather conditions.

“Can one or five thousand rupees compensate us for losses in lakhs? This seems an insult to farmers,” Shafi said.

The fruit growers in Kashmir have been demanding covering their cash crop under PM Fasal Bima Yojana, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015. For Jammu and Kashmir this insurance scheme covers only maize and paddy.

CPI(M) legislator M Y Tarigami said only one district in Kashmir was included, while several districts in Jammu were covered under the scheme.