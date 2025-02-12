ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Apple Growers Anxious Over Misbranded Pesticides Eating Up Their Cash Crop

Srinagar: Apple farmers in Kashmir are worried about their orchards with the onset of farming season in the Valley after the government's Agriculture Department detected misbranded pesticides and insecticides flooding the horticulture market.

Last week, the Quality Control and Chemist Laboratories of the Agriculture department found two widely used pesticides, Indofil M-45, which contains Mancozeb 75% WP as its active ingredient, and 'CAPTAF' containing the active ingredient Captan 50% WP, misbranded.

The batches of the two pesticides were seized and the Enforcement Wing of the Department seized the stock of the pesticides as per the Insecticides Act, 1968, and its associated rules.

The apple production in Kashmir is cultivated on nearly 4 lakh hectares of land, hovers between 20- 25 lakh metric tonnes every season, and contributes 10 per cent to the JK economy. Its production is 78 percent of the total production in Kashmir, the highest in India.

Orchardists in Kashmir, where more than 35 lakh persons earn livelihood from apple industry, for a long time are complaining of substandard and misbranded pesticides and insecticides flooding the market. And their use proves ineffective for the crop which is prone to attacks given the Valley's ideal climate and environment for pest growth.

A research published in International Journal of Agriculture and Animal Production cites the pest attack from codling moths, leaf miner, mites, and aphids for the financial losses for farmers as they impact quality of the apples, and hence their income.

Even though farmers use multiple methods to manage the pest attacks, chemical control methods such as the use of insecticides are recommended more by the agri-experts, yet farmers say the chemical use hits the production because of their sub-standard quality.

The department of Horticulture, agriculture and Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology issues alerts and guidelines for farmers during the season.

Deputy Director Enforcement, Feroz Ahmad Shapoo, told ETV Bharat the department carries out tests of all consignments of pesticides and insecticides.

“Those products that are found misbranded and sub-standard are seized. Misbranded pesticides have lower quantity of ingredients and hence are ineffective for pest control,” Shapoo said.