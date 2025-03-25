Kashmir Advocate And Late Geelani's Associate Affirms Allegiance To Indian Constitution

Srinagar: An Advocate in Kashmir who once was a close associate of the late separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, has formally announced his complete disassociation from the Jammu & Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM) and the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G).
In a strongly worded statement released on Monday evening, Advocate Mohammad Shafi Reshi said he was "committed to upholding the supremacy of the Indian Constitution".
Reshi clarified that he severed all ties with the DPM in 2017 when he served as its Chairman and has had no association with any separatist organisation since then.
“I distanced myself from the DPM during my tenure as Chairman in 2017 and have had no links with it or any other separatist group thereafter. I am now fully focused on my legal profession,” Reshi said in the statement.
Reshi’s statement also included sharp criticism of the ideology propagated by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), asserting that the movement has "failed to address the legitimate aspirations and grievances of the people of Jammu & Kashmir".
He pointed out that the strategy of such organizations has not produced any concrete outcomes and has only served to further alienate and create confusion. Reshi also warned against the misuse of his name by any separatist organization or activity. “Any unauthorized use of my name in association with separatist entities will invite legal action,” he said.
Reshi reaffirmed his allegiance to India and expressed his commitment to the Indian Constitution. “I am a bona fide citizen of India, committed to upholding the supremacy of the Indian Constitution,” he announced.
