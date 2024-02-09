Govt. to Provide More Facilities For Devotees Visiting Kashi Vishwanath Temple

The 105th meeting of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust was held in the Commissionerate Auditorium in Varanasi. Many important decisions were taken to provide good facilities to the devotees.

In the meeting, many important decisions were taken to provide good facilities to the devotees. The board also agreed to books and dresses to all the children of Sanskrit schools from classes 6 to 12.

Varanasi: The 105th meeting of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust was held in the Commissionerate Auditorium under the chairmanship of Trust Chairman Professor Nagendra Pandey here on Thursday. The meeting was presided over by CEO Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, and he held a discussion to increase the facilities for visitors in the Dham. Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said that all proposals should be made by the board and sent to Lucknow for charitable work.

He also proposed to provide books and dresses to all the children of Sanskrit schools from grades 6 to 12. The members also discussed providing musical instruments to all the schools.

Police Commissioner Mutha Ashok Jain, who was present at the meeting, proposed to strengthen the security of streets and nearby temples by installing CCTV cameras near the temple. The officials also discussed the decisions taken in the last meeting and the budget for the upcoming session.

A proposal to prepare Baba’s Prasad was also discussed, where it was proposed that they would provide free Prasad to the people living at stations, bus stands, and ghats of the city. The CEO, Vishwa Bhushan Sharma, agreed to this and said, “After preparing the Prasad in the Annakshetra of the temple, we will distribute it to the needy ones.”

In view of the increasing number of visitors in the near future, the officials decided to increase the facilities by widening the roads and parking spaces. There was also discussion regarding priest service rules after four decades. This was unanimously approved by the Trust Council. Trust member and Vice Chancellor of Sampoornanand University, Professor Bihari Lal, while explaining the importance of Sanskrit University, asked the Trust Council to cooperate in the work of the university.

The Chairman of the Trust Council agreed to give a budget of up to Rs 1 crore for the repair and maintenance of the building. On the lines of Tirupati Balaji and Mahakal, there was a discussion over preparing a different recipe for Prasad in Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

