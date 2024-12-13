Kashi Vishwanath Corridor's Third Year of Inauguration Being Celebrated In Grand Manner In Varanasi

Varanasi: A host of events are being held in Varanasi since December 10 to mark the third anniversary of the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A grand procession will be taken out on the occasion and the entire premise has been decorated.

It was on December 13, 2021 that the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor was inaugurated by the prime minister. This historic moment falls on the Dashami of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha of Vikrami Samvat. The day was celebrated by holding special worships and rituals. This apart, various religious and cultural programmes were started on December 10 and will continue till December 13.

Special rituals were performed (ETV Bharat)

On the occasion of the 'Yagya Anushthan', Vishwa Bhushan, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, played the role of Yajman and Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust prayed for the welfare of the entire Sanatan society. This event is not only a celebration of the achievements of the renovation of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, but also an important step towards the religious and cultural prosperity of the country.

Also, 'Abhishek' of the 'Dev Vigrahas' in Kashi Vishwanath Dham was completed in the morning as per the the scriptures, Vedic Yagya Jayadi Homa will be organised in the afternoon according to the Vedic methodology and this will be followed by 'Chaturveda Parayan' in the temple premises.

The events will conclude in the evening with a free eye checkup facility and a health camp, which will be organised for the priests and temple personnel in the temple premises with the cooperation of Shankar Netralaya.

Saints offering puja (ETV Bharat)

Today is also 'Pradosh Tithi' so 'Nandi Abhishek' will be performed. In the evening, a series of cultural programmes will be organised in a grand manner at Mandir Chowk.

Famous artists including musician Neeraj Singh, sitarist Devvrat Mishra and Bollywood singer Abhijeet Ghoshal will worship Lord Vishwanath through their performances.