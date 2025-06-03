Varanasi: The holy city of Kashi will celebrate Ganga Dussehra on June 5. The town will be presenting a picture of Dev Diwali on this day as a special Ganga Aarti will be held on the occasion where 56 eatables that constitute the 56 Bhog will be offered to Mother Ganges. The Ridhi Sidhi Maha Aarti will be performed by 11 worshippers.

Kashi has the reputation of being a city of Saat Vaar, Nau Tyohaar (seven weekdays marked by nine festivals) where every festival is celebrated in a unique style. Mother Ganges is also revered as Mother Gaura in this city.

Kashi To Celebrate Ganga Dussehra On June 5 (ETV Bharat)

Organizers of Ganga Dussehra disclosed that earthen lamps will be lit at all the ghats of the city with a special puja being organized for Mother Ganges who will be offered chunaris (scarves) besides the 56 Bhog.

Various programmes will also be held right from the morning starting with the Jal Abhishek of Mother Ganges at an auspicious time at sunrise. Thereafter the Maha Aarti will be held at Dashashvamedh Ghat by Ganga Sewa Nidhi in which 11 Brahmins will perform the ritual as 21 Ridhi Sidhis will provide the Chavar Sewa or service with a traditional fan.

The goddess will be offered 51 litres of milk for Dugdh Abhishek after which the earthen lamps will be lit at the ghats. Thereafter a 108 kg idol of the goddess will be installed with a special puja. The cultural performances will continue till late in the night.

The 56 Bhog ceremony will be held at Dashashvamedh and Assi ghats. Apart from this more than 5000 chunaris arriving from the neighbouring districts will be offered to the goddess.

One of the organizers Shravan Mishra disclosed, “Along with the worshiping of Mother Ganges, a special puja of Ramlala Durbar will also be held. A special rangoli will be prepared and dedicated to Lord Ram.”

The celebrations will be a replica of Dev Diwali that is a very popular event of this holy city. Ganga Dussehra will be providing a unique opportunity to the visitors to capture the spectacle through their cameras.