Kashi Temple Introduces 'Tandul Mahaprasad', Available To Devotees From Vijayadashami

Varanasi: In the wake of the Tirupati Prasad controversy, the Kashi Vishwanath temple administration has introduced a new offering for devotees. The new 'Tandul Mahaprasad' is a special type of laddu prepared with purity at Banas Dairy, comprising a mixture of Belpatra, rice flour, desi ghee, sugar, cardamom, cloves, black pepper, and nuts offered to Baba Vishwanath. The temple has taken special care to ensure the quality and purity of the Prasad, with the responsibility of its preparation handed over to Banas Dairy.

The Tandul Mahaprasad is being made available to the devotees from Vijayadashami day. The introduction of the new Prasad, priced at Rs 120 for a 200-gram box of six laddus, has led to the discontinuation of the sale of the old Prasad, impacting the livelihoods of many women who were previously involved in its preparation and sale. The women, who were part of self-help groups and responsible for making and selling dry fruit laddus and red pedas while serving Baba Vishwanath, are now facing a crisis as their counters have been closed with the launch of the new Prasad.

Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma has stated that the temple administration had been preparing to introduce the new standard Prasad for some time. To address the concerns of the affected women, the administration has assured that they can continue to sell their products in the form of sweets through their own counters and a Prerna canteen in the administrative office. The administration is committed to resolving any employment-related issues faced by these women.