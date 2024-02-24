Kasganj Tragedy: 20 Dead after Tractor Trolley Filled with Devotees Falls into Pond

Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh): In a major road accident, a tractor trolley filled with devotees went out of control and fell into the pond on the Patiali-Dariavganj road at around 10 am this morning. More than 20 people have died so far in this accident.



There was an outcry among the people as soon as the vehicle fell into the pond and luckily some people swam out and sought help from passersby. The police along with the passersby started the rescue operation. As per sources, seven children and eight women died in the accident.

Four children who were seriously injured in the accident have been admitted to the hospital. An atmosphere of chaos has been reported at the site. The District Magistrate, Superintendent Police and other administrative and police officers have rushed to the spot to take cognisance of the matter.

Medical tests are being conducted on the injured patients who were transported by ambulance to the district hospital. It is possible that the number of fatalities may rise, sources said.