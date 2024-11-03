ETV Bharat / state

Kasaragod Nileshwar Temple Fire Accident, Death Toll Rises to Two; District Court Quashes Bail

About 98 injured people in the Nileshwar temple fire accident in Kerala's Kasaragod are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Several dead and many injured in Kasaragod temple fire accident, Kerala.
Several dead and many injured in Kasaragod temple fire accident, Kerala. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 36 minutes ago

Kasaragod: In the Nileshwar temple fire accident in Kerala's Kasaragod, the death toll has risen to two. Ratheesh (32) from Kinavoor and Sandeep (38) from Kinavoor are identified as the two deceased. Both were under treatment in Kozhikod and Kannur respectively before their death. Sandeep died yesterday and the death of Ratheesh is reported today.

Among the deceased persons, Ratheesh suffered from 60% burns while Sandeep had 40% burns. The cremation of Sandeep will be held soon with his family members and relatives making arrangements for the last respects.

About 98 people injured in the accident are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals. In all, 154 people were injured in the accident. ADM's investigation report on the incident is about to be handed over to District Collector K Impashekhar soon.

Four accused temple officials have been absconding in the case, which is being investigated by Kanhangad deputy superintendent of police Babu Peringoth. At the same time, the bail that was granted to three of the accused in Nileshwar firework accident case was cancelled. It was quashed by the District Section Court. The bail of temple committee president Chandrasekaran, secretary Bharatan, and Rajesh who broke the firecrackers was cancelled. The order was given by the Hozdurg CJM Court.

