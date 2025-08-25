Kasaragod Minor Girl Kidnap And Rape: Accused Sentenced To Double Life Imprisonment, Jail Till Death

Kasaragod: The accused in the case of kidnapping and rape of a 10-year-old girl has been sentenced to double life imprisonment with the direction of jail till death by the Hosdurg POCSO first-track court. The incident took place on May 15 last year.

Judge Suresh PM has also awarded life imprisonment to Suvaiba, the sister of the accused PA Salim, for aiding in stealing the earrings of the child, along with a Rs 1,000 fine.

Salim, a native of Kodagu in Karnataka, was found guilty on Saturday, and the sentencing was fixed for Monday. The court found that the POCSO provisions will remain applicable against Salim, who requested for reduction in the sentence, which was not considered.

The defence lawyer argued for the consideration of the plea as the mother of the accused is of advanced age and the accused has a family. Prosecution lawyer A Gangadharan argued that the accused should be considered a habitual offender and that the case should be considered a rare one. Suvaiba informed the court that she is 21 years old and recently got married.

Investigating officer MP Azad, the then inspector of the Hosdurg police station, submitted a 300-page charge sheet to the Kasaragod District Sessions Court 39 days after the incident. It included 67 witness statements and 42 pieces of scientific evidence.

The charges against Salim were listed under sections 449, 366, 394, 506, 342, 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO section related to breaking into the house, kidnapping with intent to rape, threatening to remove the child's gold earrings, threatening to kill, and holding her for more than an hour and a half without allowing her to escape. A case was registered against Suvaiba under Section 414 of the Indian Penal Code.

On the day of the incident, Salim entered the house at around 3 am when the child's grandfather had gone out to milk the cow. As per the prosecution, he entered through the front door, picked up the child and raped her in a field half a kilometre away. He removed her earring, left her in the field and fled.

Scared and trembling in the aftermath of the incident, the victim groped in the darkness and reached a nearby house to report the incident the next morning.

Salim had reached Maharashtra, Bengaluru, and finally Andhra Pradesh with the money he had received from selling the gold earrings before being arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the ninth day of the incident. Seven sections, including POCSO, were charged against him.