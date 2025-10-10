Faith Reigns Supreme At Bharatpur Ashram As Women Abandoned By Their Husbands Observe 'Karva Chauth'
Published : October 10, 2025 at 4:06 PM IST
Bharatpur: As many as 120 women 'Prabhujans' residing in 'Apna Ghar Ashram' will observe the Karva Chauth (a one-day festival celebrated annually by married Hindu women, symbolising their love for their husbands) fast this time too.
The husbands of several of the women residing in the Ashram have re-married or have abandoned them. However, this has not deterred the women's affection for their husbands. Mamta Prabhujan, a resident of Meerut, still has the same sparkle in her eyes as on the face of a newlywed.
Mamta has been residing in the Ashram for the last two-and-a-half years. She had left home due to her mental condition. Later, she came to know that her husband Rajendra had married another woman. "We had a love marriage. Even as he has remarried, I still observe karva chauth for him," she said with faith alive in her voice.
Similar is the tale of Manju Devi Prabhujan from Aurangabad who has been living in the Ashram for five years. Her husband Gautam works in Delhi and has married again. When Manju came to know about this, she took a train to Delhi, but got lost on the way and reached the Ashram.
She talks to her husband sometimes but he no longer wants to live with her. "He says he will come and take me from here next month but that month never comes. Still, I fast for him, because it is a relationship of the heart," she said.
Janaki from Assam has been in the Ashram for three years. Her husband too remarried but his second wife passed away. Janaki said she fasts for her husband and wishes long life for him.
The women at the Ashram decorated their palms with mehndi and danced with abandoned a day ahead of karva chauth.
Bharatpur's Apna Ghar Ashram has given shelter to 48,000 women in the last 25 years. Ashram founder BM Bhardwaj said around 3,400 women or 'Prabhujans' reside in the Ashram of whom 120 observed the karva chauth fast. He said there are 350 women whose families or husbands no longer want to take them home and 80 whose husbands have remarried or have not accepted them because of their mental illness.
