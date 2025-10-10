ETV Bharat / state

Faith Reigns Supreme At Bharatpur Ashram As Women Abandoned By Their Husbands Observe 'Karva Chauth'

Bharatpur: As many as 120 women 'Prabhujans' residing in 'Apna Ghar Ashram' will observe the Karva Chauth (a one-day festival celebrated annually by married Hindu women, symbolising their love for their husbands) fast this time too.

The husbands of several of the women residing in the Ashram have re-married or have abandoned them. However, this has not deterred the women's affection for their husbands. Mamta Prabhujan, a resident of Meerut, still has the same sparkle in her eyes as on the face of a newlywed.

Mamta has been residing in the Ashram for the last two-and-a-half years. She had left home due to her mental condition. Later, she came to know that her husband Rajendra had married another woman. "We had a love marriage. Even as he has remarried, I still observe karva chauth for him," she said with faith alive in her voice.

Similar is the tale of Manju Devi Prabhujan from Aurangabad who has been living in the Ashram for five years. Her husband Gautam works in Delhi and has married again. When Manju came to know about this, she took a train to Delhi, but got lost on the way and reached the Ashram.