Karur Tragedy: TVK Leader Vijay Seeks Permission To Meet Victims' Families
Published : October 8, 2025 at 6:21 PM IST
Chennai: TVK leader Vijay on Wednesday submitted a petition with the DGP office here seeking permission to visit the homes of those who died in the Karur stampede and meet the families of the deceased in person.
Vijay announced that he will meet the public every Saturday to campaign for the 2026 Assembly elections. On September 27, while Vijay was campaigning in Veluchamipuram, Karur, 41 people died tragically in a stampede at the event. While the incident caused a stir across the country, DMK ministers and Chief Minister MK Stalin went to Karur that same night to meet the victims in person and offer their condolences.
Following them, political leaders from other parties also met the victims. However, Vijay, who returned to Chennai the same night, was expected to visit Karur in the next few days and meet the victims.
Vijay released a video about the incident a couple of days later. As his failure to met the victims and the comments made in the video have sparked controversy, many are strongly condemning his action. Meanwhile, Vijay, who had contacted the victims' families via video call and consoled them, is said to have assured them that he would meet them in person soon.
TVK lawyer Arivazhagan filed a petition with the DGP's office seeking permission for Vijay to visit Karur and meet the families of the deceased. The petition states that Vijay will visit Karur on whatever date the Karur District Collector and the District Superintendent of Police decide.
"We have filed a petition with the DGP's office seeking permission for Vijay to meet the victims in person in the Karur incident," said Arivazhagan.
