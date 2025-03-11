ETV Bharat / state

Karur Student Kidnapping Case: Five, Including Boyfriend, Arrested

Police rescued a 19-year-old college student in Karur near Dindigul using cell phone signals after her boyfriend’s relatives allegedly kidnapped her to force a marriage.

(Inset) The car used for the kidnapping and the police station. (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 11, 2025, 11:46 PM IST

Karur: Police rescued a 19-year-old college student, who was allegedly kidnapped in Karur near Dindigul using cell phone signals. Investigations revealed that the student was abducted by her boyfriend’s relatives to force her into marriage.

The student, a third-year college student in Thanthonrimalai, Karur district, was walking with her friends near the Pon Nagar bus stop on Karur Eesanatham Road on March 10 when a group of youths in a car allegedly kidnapped her. Later, her sister lodged a complaint at the Thanthonrimalai police station, leading to an investigation.

Police identified Nandagopal, a construction worker from Eesanatham, as a suspect due to his romantic involvement with the student. Using cell phone signals, they tracked him to Kujiliyambarai, Dindigul, where they found and rescued the student. Nandagopal was arrested, and the car used in the abduction was seized.

Five Others Arrested in Kidnapping Case

Along with Nandagopal, his mother Kala, grandmother Ponnammal, and relatives Saravanan and Palaniswami were also arrested for their alleged involvement.

Investigations revealed that both the student and Nanthagopal, who belong to the same community and are relatives, were in love. When their families attempted to arrange their marriage, the student’s sister’s husband opposed it. In response, Nandagopal’s family allegedly abducted the student to force the marriage. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case of kidnapping and arrested all those involved.

