Karur Student Kidnapping Case: Five, Including Boyfriend, Arrested

(Inset) The car used for the kidnapping and the police station. ( Etv Bharat )

Karur: Police rescued a 19-year-old college student, who was allegedly kidnapped in Karur near Dindigul using cell phone signals. Investigations revealed that the student was abducted by her boyfriend’s relatives to force her into marriage.

The student, a third-year college student in Thanthonrimalai, Karur district, was walking with her friends near the Pon Nagar bus stop on Karur Eesanatham Road on March 10 when a group of youths in a car allegedly kidnapped her. Later, her sister lodged a complaint at the Thanthonrimalai police station, leading to an investigation.

Police identified Nandagopal, a construction worker from Eesanatham, as a suspect due to his romantic involvement with the student. Using cell phone signals, they tracked him to Kujiliyambarai, Dindigul, where they found and rescued the student. Nandagopal was arrested, and the car used in the abduction was seized.

Five Others Arrested in Kidnapping Case