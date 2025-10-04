ETV Bharat / state

Karur Stampede: Will Comply With Court Directions To Bring Out Truth, Says CM Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has assured that his Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(DMK) government will fully comply with the guidelines issued by the High Court in connection with the death of 41 people in the stampede at Karur during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally led by actor-politician Vijay last month.

The stampede on September 27 left over a hundred others injured. The state government has announced compensation to affected families and set up an inquiry commission under retired judge Aruna Jegadeesan. TVK General Secretary Bussy Anand and Joint General Secretary Nirmal Kumar are facing arrest in the case after the Madras High Court rejected their pre-arrest bail pleas.

Over the causes of the deaths, differing narratives have emerged with some alleging that Vijay’s delayed arrival caused the tragedy. TVK representatives have blamed the allocation of an inappropriate venue.

CM Stalin Calls For Restraint, Says Govt Will Comply With Court Directions

Appealing for restraint, CM Stalin urged political groups not to exploit the tragedy. In a post on X, CM Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu government was complying with the directions by the High Court regarding the Karur tragedy.

“We are all deeply shaken by this loss. I share the pain of every family grieving their loved ones. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted as per the High Court’s direction, has commenced its probe. The truth will be brought out, and responsibility will be fixed at all levels,” Stalin wrote in a detailed post on Saturday.