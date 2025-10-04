ETV Bharat / state

Karur Stampede: Will Comply With Court Directions To Bring Out Truth, Says CM Stalin

Stalin said that Tamil Nadu will formulate an SOP with regard to such mishaps and consult all stakeholders in this regard.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 4, 2025 at 2:41 PM IST

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has assured that his Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(DMK) government will fully comply with the guidelines issued by the High Court in connection with the death of 41 people in the stampede at Karur during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally led by actor-politician Vijay last month.

The stampede on September 27 left over a hundred others injured. The state government has announced compensation to affected families and set up an inquiry commission under retired judge Aruna Jegadeesan. TVK General Secretary Bussy Anand and Joint General Secretary Nirmal Kumar are facing arrest in the case after the Madras High Court rejected their pre-arrest bail pleas.

Over the causes of the deaths, differing narratives have emerged with some alleging that Vijay’s delayed arrival caused the tragedy. TVK representatives have blamed the allocation of an inappropriate venue.

CM Stalin Calls For Restraint, Says Govt Will Comply With Court Directions
Appealing for restraint, CM Stalin urged political groups not to exploit the tragedy. In a post on X, CM Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu government was complying with the directions by the High Court regarding the Karur tragedy.

“We are all deeply shaken by this loss. I share the pain of every family grieving their loved ones. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted as per the High Court’s direction, has commenced its probe. The truth will be brought out, and responsibility will be fixed at all levels,” Stalin wrote in a detailed post on Saturday.

The CM said that Tamil Nadu, “which is a pioneer in India in many ways, will also guide the country in avoiding mass traffic accidents”.

“We will formulate a complete 'Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)' in consultation with everyone from sector experts, political parties, activists and the public across the state. This will become a model that can be followed not only by Tamil Nadu but also by the entire India,” Stalin added.

“In the wake of this irreparable tragedy, let us move towards a long-term solution without blaming each other for political reasons. I welcome everyone's ideas and suggestions in this joint effort. Every life is precious. Let us unite to save the lives of our people and prevent such a tragedy from happening again, not only in Tamil Nadu, but anywhere in India!”

NCSC conducts in-person inquiry!

Meanwhile, a team led by National Commission for Scheduled Castes Chairman Kishore Makwana team has conducted an in-person inquiry into the death of 41 people in the Karur stampede.

Thirteen of the 41 people who died in the Karur stampede belonged to the Scheduled Castes. The NCSC team arrived in Karur on Friday night for the inquiry. It visited the stampede spot and took the statements of the locals. The team also met the injured undergoing treatment at the Karur Government Medical College Hospital and inquired about their well-being and also took their statements about how the incident unfolded.

