Karur Stampede: TVK Chief Vijay Reaches Out To Victims' Families Over Video Calls

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Vijay began reaching out to the families of the Karur stampede victims through WhatsApp video calls and assured them of his support.

Sources said Vijay has now personally spoken with around 20 bereaved families through video calls, offering deep condolences and assuring them that the party would stand with them. He also promised to meet the families in person once official investigations and relief processes move forward. As part of his support, Vijay will provide Rs 20 lakh each to the families of the deceased, in addition to compensation already announced by the Tamil Nadu government.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party chief, who has been facing flak from certain sections for not visiting the affected families in person, had made the video calls in the evening on October 6, one of the affected families said. "He made the call to my son-in-law, expressing his heartfelt condolences. He expressed his regret over the incident and said it should not have happened. Also, he assured the family of support," a member of the family said.

Speaking to another family, Vijay consoled the woman, saying, "I am like your son". A TVK source said it was not clear if Vijay would visit Karur. "But he has asked the party members to reach out to the affected families," he added.

Senior TVK leaders have been deputed to visit homes of victims, convey solidarity on behalf of the party, and assess urgent needs. The outreach comes as Vijay works to contain the political fallout from the tragedy and rebuild TVK's organisational capacity for mass events.