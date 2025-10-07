Karur Stampede: TVK Chief Vijay Reaches Out To Victims' Families Over Video Calls
Published : October 7, 2025 at 3:42 PM IST
Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Vijay began reaching out to the families of the Karur stampede victims through WhatsApp video calls and assured them of his support.
Sources said Vijay has now personally spoken with around 20 bereaved families through video calls, offering deep condolences and assuring them that the party would stand with them. He also promised to meet the families in person once official investigations and relief processes move forward. As part of his support, Vijay will provide Rs 20 lakh each to the families of the deceased, in addition to compensation already announced by the Tamil Nadu government.
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party chief, who has been facing flak from certain sections for not visiting the affected families in person, had made the video calls in the evening on October 6, one of the affected families said. "He made the call to my son-in-law, expressing his heartfelt condolences. He expressed his regret over the incident and said it should not have happened. Also, he assured the family of support," a member of the family said.
Speaking to another family, Vijay consoled the woman, saying, "I am like your son". A TVK source said it was not clear if Vijay would visit Karur. "But he has asked the party members to reach out to the affected families," he added.
Senior TVK leaders have been deputed to visit homes of victims, convey solidarity on behalf of the party, and assess urgent needs. The outreach comes as Vijay works to contain the political fallout from the tragedy and rebuild TVK's organisational capacity for mass events.
The move comes after days of sharp criticism over his absence from the site of the tragedy. The stampede occurred on September 27 at Veluchamipuram in Karur during Vijay's first major political roadshow since launching his party. Though the venue was meant to hold only a few thousand people, nearly 30,000 supporters had arrived since early morning.
The event, scheduled for noon, started only in the evening, creating restlessness in the tightly-packed crowd. Onlookers said chaos erupted when Vijay climbed onto his campaign vehicle to greet fans, triggering a sudden surge that caused many to fall and get trampled. In the ensuing stampede, 41 people, including women and children, lost their lives, and over 60 were injured.
Chief Minister MK Stalin, Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, and other senior leaders like Seeman, Premalatha Vijayakanth, and Kamal Haasan visited the victims' families and the injured soon after the disaster. However, Vijay's decision to stay away drew wide public and political backlash, with critics calling it an emotional misstep.
Party insiders say he is reviewing safety protocols and considering a trained volunteer corps to manage future gatherings. Political observers view the effort as both a humane response to the bereaved families and an attempt to repair public perception after one of Tamil Nadu's deadliest political event's disasters.
