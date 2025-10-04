Karur Stampede: ‘Truth And Justice Will Come Out,’ Says TVK Leader Adhav Arjuna
The TVK leader said that the party is working to bring justice in this matter.
Published : October 4, 2025 at 12:59 PM IST
Dehradun: Referring to the stampede that killed 41 in Tamil Nadu’s Karur, the election campaign management secretary of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Adhav Arjuna, on Saturday, said that truth and justice would come out.
Responding to queries from media persons at the Jolly Grant Airport here, the TVK leader said that the party is working to bring justice in this matter. When asked if TVK would campaign following the incident, he replied, “Truth and justice will come out”. Arjuna, who is also the president of the Basketball Federation of India, reached Dehradun this morning for the National Sub-Junior Basketball Championship that began here today.
41 people died due to a stampede during the TVK election campaign held in Karur on September 27. After the incident, on September 30, TVK Election Campaign Management General Secretary Adhav Arjuna had posted on his X page, “A revolution will break out like Sri Lanka and Nepal”.
During the hearing of the case on Friday, the Madras High Court came down heavily on his comments and ordered the police to take legal action against Arjuna, who had posted comments that were detrimental to national security and harmony and incited violence.
Furthermore, Judge Senthilkumar questioned the police as to why legal action has not been taken against Adhav Arjuna so far. “Did they wait for the court’s order to take action?” the court asked. He further ordered that the background of the comments he had made must be investigated, and action should be taken.
Meanwhile, TVK General Secretary Bussy Anand and Joint General Secretary Nirmal Kumar are expected to be arrested soon after the court rejected their bail pleas.
