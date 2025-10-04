ETV Bharat / state

Karur Stampede: ‘Truth And Justice Will Come Out,’ Says TVK Leader Adhav Arjuna

Dehradun: Referring to the stampede that killed 41 in Tamil Nadu’s Karur, the election campaign management secretary of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Adhav Arjuna, on Saturday, said that truth and justice would come out.

Responding to queries from media persons at the Jolly Grant Airport here, the TVK leader said that the party is working to bring justice in this matter. When asked if TVK would campaign following the incident, he replied, “Truth and justice will come out”. Arjuna, who is also the president of the Basketball Federation of India, reached Dehradun this morning for the National Sub-Junior Basketball Championship that began here today.

41 people died due to a stampede during the TVK election campaign held in Karur on September 27. After the incident, on September 30, TVK Election Campaign Management General Secretary Adhav Arjuna had posted on his X page, “A revolution will break out like Sri Lanka and Nepal”.