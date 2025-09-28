Karur Stampede: Stalin Meets Families Of Victims, Orders Inquiry Under Retired Judge
Tamil Nadu government has formed a commission headed by retired Justice Aruna Jagatheesan to investigate the stampede.
Published : September 28, 2025 at 8:54 AM IST
Karur: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday met the families of those who died and were hospitalised after being injured in a stampede during a campaign of TVK leader Vijay in Karur last night.
At least 39 people died and more than 50 were injured in the incident. In the wake of the incident, CM flew to Trichy in the midnight and arrived at Karur by car. He met the families at the hospital and inquired about the health condition of the injured.
Karur | On the Karur stampede incident, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin says, " i am standing here with deep sorrow. i am unable to describe the horrific accident that took place in karur. yesterday, around 7:45 pm, while i was in chennai speaking with officials, i received the news that… pic.twitter.com/bx6C4OfOSf— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2025
Speaking to reporters, he said, "After receiving information about the stampede last night, I spoke to the authorities. I also called former minister Senthil Balaji, asked him to inquire and instructed him to go to the hospital immediately. An extremely unfortunate incident has occurred. I stand before you with immense sadness and a heavy heart. I have ordered the authorities to take action on a war footing. Thirty nine people have died and another 51 are undergoing intensive treatment. I pray that they all recover soon and return home".
Extending his condolences, Stalin said, "I don't know how to console the families of the deceased. I have ordered Rs 10 lakh each to be given to the families of the deceased. An inquiry committee has been formed under the leadership of retired Justice Aruna Jagatheesan to investigate Karur stampede. It has never happened before that so many people died at a meeting organised by a political party. This should not happen again."
Responding to whether Vijay would be arrested in connection with the incident, the CM said, "I do not want to say anything with political motives. An inquiry committee has been formed. Action will be taken as per the report they submit."
Earlier it was announced that Stalin would be leaving Chennai for Karur this morning, however, considering the seriousness of the incident, he left for Karur last night.
Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has sought a detailed report from the state government on the stampede. Also Amit Shah spoke with Stalin and Governor RN Ravi to review the situation and has also assured of assistance.
Also Read