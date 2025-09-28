ETV Bharat / state

Karur Stampede: Stalin Meets Families Of Victims, Orders Inquiry Under Retired Judge

Karur: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday met the families of those who died and were hospitalised after being injured in a stampede during a campaign of TVK leader Vijay in Karur last night.

At least 39 people died and more than 50 were injured in the incident. In the wake of the incident, CM flew to Trichy in the midnight and arrived at Karur by car. He met the families at the hospital and inquired about the health condition of the injured.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "After receiving information about the stampede last night, I spoke to the authorities. I also called former minister Senthil Balaji, asked him to inquire and instructed him to go to the hospital immediately. An extremely unfortunate incident has occurred. I stand before you with immense sadness and a heavy heart. I have ordered the authorities to take action on a war footing. Thirty nine people have died and another 51 are undergoing intensive treatment. I pray that they all recover soon and return home".