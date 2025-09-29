ETV Bharat / state

Karur Stampede: Emoor Village Mourns Loss Of Four Residents

A teen son, who got separated from his mother, had a providential escape when he decided to return home when the crowd started jostling him.

Karur Stampede: Emoor Village Mourns Loss Of Four Residents
Aftermath of the stampede which occurred on Saturday, resulted in at least 39 fatalities, including 17 women and 9 children, in Karur, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 29, 2025 at 11:18 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Karur (Tamil Nadu): A veil of gloom has settled over the Emoor Puthur village, about eight km from here, as four of the 41 victims of the devastating stampede at Velusamypuram on September 27 were from the village.

A teen son, who got separated from his mother in the crowd, had a providential escape when he decided to return home when the crowd started jostling him. "My mother and I went to see actor Vijay, but she never returned," says Sathya.

"We went in the morning when there was no crowd. There was no food to eat. The crowd increased in the evening. My mother got caught in the crowd, and I was pushed back," he said.

Since he was on the edge of the road, he gave up attempts to proceed further, and decided to return home. But his mother, Chandra, in her early forties, got lost in the crowd, he said.

"I searched for my mother but could not find her. Later, my elder brother went to the Government Hospital and found her dead," Sathya, a ninth standard student, said.

"I told her not to go, but she went. After hearing the news about the swelling crowd, I rushed to Velusamypuram and brought her home. But she went again to see Vijay," says Kaliappan, whose wife Arukkani, 60, died in the stampede.

He became worried as she did not return late at night. "Then I got a message on WhatsApp in the night asking me to come to GH. I went and identified her," he said. K Sakthivel, from the village, lost his wife and 14-year-old daughter, who wanted to see the actor.

Read more

  1. Karur Stampede: Opposition Accuses Govt Failure, NDA MPs Delegation To Submit Report

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KARUR STAMPEDETAMIL NADU VILLAGE MOURNS LOSS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

On A Bed Of Nails: The Story Of Kataro’s Kunwari Mata & Extraordinary Navratri Devotion In Durg

‘MiG-21 Signifies Friendship Between India & Russia’: Def Min Rajnath Singh At The Decommissioning Ceremony Of Fighter Jets

Explained: Prophylaxis, The Preventive Treatment That Cuts Down Bleeding Episodes In Hemophilia Sufferers

Sowing & Preserving Seeds Of Change: How Pushpanjali Is Leading Organic Rice Farming In Sambalpur

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.