Karur Stampede: Emoor Village Mourns Loss Of Four Residents

Aftermath of the stampede which occurred on Saturday, resulted in at least 39 fatalities, including 17 women and 9 children, in Karur, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. ( PTI )

Karur (Tamil Nadu): A veil of gloom has settled over the Emoor Puthur village, about eight km from here, as four of the 41 victims of the devastating stampede at Velusamypuram on September 27 were from the village.

A teen son, who got separated from his mother in the crowd, had a providential escape when he decided to return home when the crowd started jostling him. "My mother and I went to see actor Vijay, but she never returned," says Sathya.

"We went in the morning when there was no crowd. There was no food to eat. The crowd increased in the evening. My mother got caught in the crowd, and I was pushed back," he said.

Since he was on the edge of the road, he gave up attempts to proceed further, and decided to return home. But his mother, Chandra, in her early forties, got lost in the crowd, he said.