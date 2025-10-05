ETV Bharat / state

Karur Stampede: Driver Of TVK Leader Vijay's Campaign Vehicle Booked

Karur: The police on Sunday registered a case at the Karur Velayudhampalayam police station against the driver of the actor-turned-politician and TVK party leader Vijay in relation to the stampede on September 27, which left 42 people dead and over 60 injured.

Two other people who were riding two-wheelers at the rally have also been booked under Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nyata Sanhita (BNS). This followed the Madras High Court's observation on whether a case should have been registered against the vehicle in which Vijay was campaigning, which collided with a two-wheeler near Thavithpalayam and whether the vehicle should have been seized.

While a one-member commission has been set up to probe the matter, several cases have been registered in connection with the tragedy.

Meanwhile, the Coimbatore police have drafted a fresh set of regulations to control protests, public meetings, demonstrations, and processions, aiming to reduce traffic bottlenecks and inconvenience caused by large political gatherings.

According to the new guidelines, political parties and organisations will be allowed to hold such events only at designated locations. These include Thernilai Thidal on Raja Street, the South Taluk Office on Husur Road, Sivananda Colony, Valliyammai Bakery at Ukkadam, and the Kamaraj Nagar Junction at Sundarapuram.