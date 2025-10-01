Karur Stampede: DMK Leader Senthil Balaji Accuses Vijay Of Deflecting Blame To CM Stalin
Addressing a presser, Balaji said that the TVK leader was spreading slander against the CM to avoid responsibility.
Published : October 1, 2025 at 6:20 PM IST
Karur: Former Tamil Nadu Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(DMK) leader, Senthil Balaji has accused Tamil Vettri Kazhagam(TVK) leader Vijay of spreading slander against Chief Minister Stalin to deflect blame on him in the Karur stampede case. At least 41 people died while over a hundred others injured in the stampede at Vijay's rally in Karur on September 27.
Addressing a presser here on Wednesday, Balaji called the Karur stampede “very terrible” saying “no one can accept this under any circumstances”.
“I have never seen such an incident in my 29 years of public life. Such a tragedy should not happen again anywhere. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. We have been consoling the affected people for the past three days. We have provided all possible assistance to the affected people,” he said.
He thanked the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister for “immediately coming to console the affected people”. “We do not see the incident in Karur as political. We should not blame anyone and make efforts to prevent this from happening again,” Balaji added.
Targeting Vijay over the incident, Balaji alleged the windows of the TVK leader's vehicle were closed and the lights were turned off during the stampede.
“Since the crowd was already heavy, the police advised Vijay to stop his vehicle 50 meters ahead. But he continued to move forward without listening to them,” he said.
“Since more than a thousand people were brought, the meeting place became even more crowded. This is the main reason for the accident. The government did everything it had to do. But Vijay did nothing that a leader should do. He did not organize the meeting. No one from the party listened to what the police said”.
The DMK leader claimed that had Vijay closed the window of the campaign vehicle and gone inside, the crowd would have come all the way to the campaign location to see him. “If he had only waved through the window or climbed on the vehicle and spoken, this accident could have been avoided,” he said.
He said that Vijay was “trying to blame the government instead of taking responsibility for the Karur tragedy”. “When the crowd increases, the generator barriers are broken. It is his party member who turns off the generator. But, some people are spreading slander as if someone did it deliberately”.
The DMK leader's attack at Vijay comes a day after the TVK leader blamed CM Stalin for the government's alleged punitive action against the TVK cadres.
