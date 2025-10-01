ETV Bharat / state

Karur Stampede: DMK Leader Senthil Balaji Accuses Vijay Of Deflecting Blame To CM Stalin

Karur: Former Tamil Nadu Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(DMK) leader, Senthil Balaji has accused Tamil Vettri Kazhagam(TVK) leader Vijay of spreading slander against Chief Minister Stalin to deflect blame on him in the Karur stampede case. At least 41 people died while over a hundred others injured in the stampede at Vijay's rally in Karur on September 27.

Addressing a presser here on Wednesday, Balaji called the Karur stampede “very terrible” saying “no one can accept this under any circumstances”.

“I have never seen such an incident in my 29 years of public life. Such a tragedy should not happen again anywhere. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. We have been consoling the affected people for the past three days. We have provided all possible assistance to the affected people,” he said.

He thanked the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister for “immediately coming to console the affected people”. “We do not see the incident in Karur as political. We should not blame anyone and make efforts to prevent this from happening again,” Balaji added.

Targeting Vijay over the incident, Balaji alleged the windows of the TVK leader's vehicle were closed and the lights were turned off during the stampede.