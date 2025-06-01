karuna Silk-Made 'Ahimsa Attires' For Deities At Puri's Jagannath Temple

Puri: Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra at Puri’s Jagannath Temple will soon wear attires made from karuna silk — a cruelty-free and artificial-dye-free fabric. Thanks to the initiative of the Odisha government’s handlooms, textiles, and handicrafts department.

In the karuna silk production method, silk is extracted without killing silkworms. Karuna silk is made from the gab tree. Earlier, clothes were made by cutting yarn through a loom resulting in the death of millions of worms. In Karuna silk, the worms are not killed and the yarn is made without killing the worms. This special yarn is being made without killing the insects through the application of unique and modern technology.

Since the insects are not killed, the yarn made from this yarn is called 'Ahimsa Yarn'. An agreement has been signed between the state textile and industry department and the Jagannath temple administration in this regard. Farmers in the state will be given free training and related assistance is being provided.

Gaba plants are cultivated for Karuna silk in 22 districts including Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, Gajapati, and Khordha. In the coming days, the Odisha government has planned to provide more incentives to this cultivation to popularise the Karuna silk production. Karuna silk clothes are priced from Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000. Similarly, the price of sarees ranges from Rs 24,000 to Rs 48, 000. The crown is priced at Rs 3,540. The jacket is priced at Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000.

Senior servitor of the Sri Mandir, Hazuri Krishnachandra Khuntia, said, "The Karuna Pokhashalaya that has been opened in the Sri Mandir office can benefit devotees. Devotees can get high-quality clothes at a reasonable price. Mahaprabhu wears the Geeta Govinda cloth every night. Devotees can buy all of Mahaprabhu's belongings at a reasonable price. Devotees will first buy a Khandua and deposit it in the Sri Mandir office."