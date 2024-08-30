ETV Bharat / state

Karti Chidambaram, KN Arun Nehru Spar Over Trichy Metro

Published : Aug 30, 2024, 8:45 PM IST

Two MPs from Tamil Nadu Karti Chidambaram and KN Arun Nehru sparred on social media on the Trichy Metro. While Chidambaram asserted that Trichy Metro was not needed, Nehru shot back saying Trichy needs a Metro to manage urban density.

Karti Chidambaram and K N Arun Nehru were engaged in a war of words over Trichy Metro
File photo of Karti Chidambaram (left) and K N Arun Nehru (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and DMK MP K N Arun Nehru engaged in a war of words over the Trichy Metro project on a social media platform X.

Interestingly, both Congress and DMK led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin are part of the INDIA bloc and they had swept Tamil Nadu in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by winning all 39 seats.

In a post on X, Karti Chidambaram, who is an MP from the Sivaganga constituency stated, "Trichy doesn’t need a metro. We need to end these grand unthinking projects. Focus on the basics."

KN Arun Nehru, who is MP from Perambalur constituency in Tamil Nadu, stressed the need for having a metro for Trichy.

"Mr. Karthi. I have been thanking the people of Perambalur constituency for choosing me. My parliamentary constituency consists of 4 assembly constituencies from Trichy district. People have been overwhelmingly positive on the need for Metro projects connecting the rural area to Trichy city Centre which houses colleges, hospitals, government offices etc. You must understand that the city has grown rapidly and needs modern infrastructure like a Metro to manage the urban density where roads cannot handle future population growth," KN Arun Nehru said in a post on X while replying to Karti Chidambaram, who is the son of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.

The Trichy Metro would have two lines of 45 km in length with 45 stations.

