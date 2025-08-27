ETV Bharat / state

Kartarpur Sahib, Guru Nank Final Resting Place In Pakistan, Partially Submerged; Akal Takht Wants India-Pakistan Coordination

Chandigarh/Amritsar: More than 100 people were stranded as floodwaters from Ravi River inundated the Kartarpur Corridor, including Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, in Pakistan Punjab's Narowal district, officials said on Wednesday.

“The entire Kartarpur Corridor complex, including Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, has been submerged by high floodwater,” Saifullah Khokar, head of the Kartarpur Corridor Project Management Unit, told PTI.

He said the trapped officials were being rescued by boats and a helicopter. According to Narowal Deputy Commissioner Hasan Raza, hundreds of residents have also been evacuated from flooded areas after India released water into the Ravi, causing the river to swell beyond capacity.

The Ravi River, which can hold 150,000 cusecs, was flowing at 155,000 cusecs at Kot Nain in Shakargarh tehsil, he added.

Meanwhile, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj on Wednesday expressed deep concern over floodwaters from the Ravi river entering Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur Sahib.

The Jathedar, who is the chief priest of the Akal Takht- the highest temporal seat of Sikhism, called upon both the Indian and Pakistani governments to take joint steps and maintain coordination so that the floodwaters do not reach the shrine.

He said that several feet of water entered not only the main Darbar but also the entire complex of Kartarpur Sahib, which has created a situation of grave concern among Sikhs living across India and abroad.

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

In a statement, Akal Takht jathedar Gargaj said this year, due to heavy rains, there has been a massive flow of water into the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers on both sides of Punjab, causing severe damage to crops, homes, livestock and villages.