Karreguttalu Offensive: Is It Endgame For Maoists Or Security Plan Reversal?

Hyderabad: Going by the fact that the 14 days of intense anti-Maoist combing operation in the Karreguttalu forest along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border did not yield adequate results in terms of arrest and arms haul by security forces, questions are being asked in circles about the efficacy of the much-publicised crackdown.

At present, 'Operation Kagar' is being spearheaded by a combined force of CoBRA, CRPF, Chhattisgarh’s Bastar Fighters and District Reserve Guard, in one of the biggest offensives against Maoists on the information that the Naxals took shelter on Karregutta hills on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

The operation is an extension of the Centre's crackdown against Maoists and forms the fulcrum of the Centre's major counter-insurgency plan to eliminate Naxal structures in the country by 2026 as mandated by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The security forces, who have been combing for close to a fortnight with the ultimate aim of neutralising the Naxals have managed to establish a temporary base camp, hoist an Indian flag and install a mobile communication tower near Karreguttalu hill.

Security Forces see it as a decisive victory as they have taken control of a strategic location of Maoists which remained out of bounds for personnel for many years.

A Strategic Diversion By Maoists To Mislead Security Forces?

The search engaged 25,000 personnel from elite forces such as the CRPF, Cobra, C-60 Commandos, DRG, and Bastar Fighters, backed by cutting-edge technology.

The joint forces are targeting around 1,000 Maoists, including several top leaders, believed to be hiding in the 288 sq km stretch of Karregutta.

Three Killed, Some Surrendered – But Where Are the Rest?

So far, three female Maoists have been killed in crossfire, and around 20 others have surrendered. However, there's been no trace of the top leadership, raising suspicions that the Maoists may have already moved out before the forces closed in.

According to security analysts, this may have been a classic guerrilla tactic by Maoists. Maoists distracted security forces by creating an illusion of presence in one location, while silently retreating to safer zones.

Psychological Warfare

Reports suggest that the Maoists may have deliberately leaked information about their presence in Karreguttalu, laid landmines in the region, and even warned tribals to stay away all to create a different impression.