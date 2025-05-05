Karreguttalu Offensive: Is It Endgame For Maoists Or Security Plan Reversal?

Hyderabad: Going by the fact that the 14 days of intense anti-Maoist combing operation in the Karreguttalu forest along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border did not yield adequate results in terms of arrest and arms haul by security forces, questions are being asked in circles about the efficacy of the much-publicised crackdown.
At present, 'Operation Kagar' is being spearheaded by a combined force of CoBRA, CRPF, Chhattisgarh’s Bastar Fighters and District Reserve Guard, in one of the biggest offensives against Maoists on the information that the Naxals took shelter on Karregutta hills on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.
The operation is an extension of the Centre's crackdown against Maoists and forms the fulcrum of the Centre's major counter-insurgency plan to eliminate Naxal structures in the country by 2026 as mandated by Home Minister Amit Shah.
The security forces, who have been combing for close to a fortnight with the ultimate aim of neutralising the Naxals have managed to establish a temporary base camp, hoist an Indian flag and install a mobile communication tower near Karreguttalu hill.
Security Forces see it as a decisive victory as they have taken control of a strategic location of Maoists which remained out of bounds for personnel for many years.
A Strategic Diversion By Maoists To Mislead Security Forces?
The search engaged 25,000 personnel from elite forces such as the CRPF, Cobra, C-60 Commandos, DRG, and Bastar Fighters, backed by cutting-edge technology.
The joint forces are targeting around 1,000 Maoists, including several top leaders, believed to be hiding in the 288 sq km stretch of Karregutta.
Three Killed, Some Surrendered – But Where Are the Rest?
So far, three female Maoists have been killed in crossfire, and around 20 others have surrendered. However, there's been no trace of the top leadership, raising suspicions that the Maoists may have already moved out before the forces closed in.
According to security analysts, this may have been a classic guerrilla tactic by Maoists. Maoists distracted security forces by creating an illusion of presence in one location, while silently retreating to safer zones.
Psychological Warfare
Reports suggest that the Maoists may have deliberately leaked information about their presence in Karreguttalu, laid landmines in the region, and even warned tribals to stay away all to create a different impression.
The lack of substantial results despite extensive efforts has cast doubts on the intelligence input that triggered the operation.
National Flag Hoisted in Two of 15 Mounds
As of now, forces have hoisted the national flag in two mounds. But with 13 more to go, officials say only a complete sweep of the area will confirm whether any top Maoist cadre were present.
Summer Struggles
Adding to the challenge is the harsh summer terrain. The rugged geography of the forested region and the risk of heatstroke have made the mission even more gruelling for personnel on the ground. The Centre has repeatedly stated its aim to wipe out Maoist insurgency by March next year, particularly in central India’s Dandakaranya region. This mission was seen as a key step in that direction.
Operation Enters 14-Day
The anti-Naxal operation in Bastar to eliminate the Naxalites is beinf closely watched by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai and state home minister Vijay Sharma with top security officials constantly feeding info to the government.
On the 14th day of Karregutta Naxal operation, two STF soldiers were hit by a pressure bomb planted by the Maoists. Than Singh and Amit Pandey, the injured soldiers, were immediately rescued from the spot and brought to Bijapur District Hospital.
Govt Rehabilitation Policy
At the same time, the government has also launched a new rehabilitation policy to end Naxal violence and ensure surrender of Maoists. Under the new rehabilitation policy, surrendering Maoists will be offered various facilities along with cash. They can avail of employment through skill development training.
March 31, 2026, Deadline
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced his pledge to ensure that Naxalism gets completely eradicated by March 31, 2026. According to Shah, the government is strict on the deadline for ending Naxalism. The pressure on the Maoists is constantly increasing. Due to increasing pressure, a large number of Maoists are either getting killed in encounters or are laying down arms.
Meanwhile, Naxalites, echoed by some political parties, have demanded a halt in the operation in Karreguttalu. On the other hand, The government has made it clear that the anti-Naxal operation will continue until the Maoists are finished or they surrender.