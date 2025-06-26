ETV Bharat / state

Karregutta To Be Developed As A Major Tourist Hub And Armed Forces Training Center

Hyderabad: Karregutta, once a notorious stronghold of Maoist activity, is poised for a major transformation. The Central government is planning to develop this forested region, nestled between Telangana and Chhattisgarh, into one of India’s top tourist destinations while simultaneously turning it into the country’s largest armed forces training centre.

This ambitious plan was reportedly discussed during a high-level meeting of police officials from Maoist-affected states, held in Raipur on Sunday under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Ooty-like Weather And Scenic Beauty

Karregutta boasts dense forests, hill ranges, natural caves, and perennial streams. Despite its turbulent past, the area has tremendous eco-tourism potential. Officials note that the region’s cool climate, comparable to Ooty, even during peak summer, makes it an ideal location for year-round tourism.

The Centre is preparing a comprehensive blueprint that includes the construction of wide roads, eco-friendly hotels, and tourist facilities. The goal is to convert the area into a sought-after destination while eliminating any chance of Maoist resurgence.

Multi-Layered Security Plans

In line with this vision, the government also plans to establish Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) every five kilometres throughout Karregutta to maintain a continuous security presence. These bases will ensure round-the-clock monitoring and prevent Maoist groups from regaining a foothold in the area.

In addition to this, a large and sophisticated training centre for the armed forces is being proposed, utilising the region’s rugged terrain and unique geographical features. Once completed, this will be the largest such centre in India.