ETV Bharat / state

Karol Bagh Fire: Delhi HC Seeks Govt, MCD Replies On Plea For Probe

Two men died in a fire that broke out at Vishal Mega Mart in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area on July 4.

Karol Bagh Fire: Delhi HC Seeks Govt, MCD Replies On Plea For Probe
File photo of Delhi High Court (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : July 16, 2025 at 8:11 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought responses from the government and MCD on a plea seeking a court-monitored probe into the July 4 fire incident in Karol Bagh area which claimed two lives. A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notice to the Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Fire Services and Delhi Development Authority on the petition filed by an NGO.

Two men died in a fire that broke out at Vishal Mega Mart in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area on July 4. The court asked the authorities to file their replies within four weeks and posted the matter on September 24.

The petition filed by NGO "Kutumb" alleged negligence on the part of Vishal Mega Mart's management, Delhi Police, fire services and MCD which led to the fire incident. It flagged serious lapses in enforcement of safety regulations and questioned the issuance of licences and no objection certificates (NOC) to commercial establishments operating in congested areas without adhering to mandatory norms.

The plea, filed through advocate Rudra Vikram Singh, also sought court’s direction for investigating the conduct of the MCD, fire services and police officials for failing to enforce safety protocols. It sought directions for assessing if Vishal Mega Mart and nearby commercial units held valid NOCs and finding out those operating illegally.

The plea sought the immediate closure of unlicenced shopping centres, restaurants, coaching institutes and other such entities in Karol Bagh and adjoining areas till filing of the status report.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought responses from the government and MCD on a plea seeking a court-monitored probe into the July 4 fire incident in Karol Bagh area which claimed two lives. A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notice to the Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Fire Services and Delhi Development Authority on the petition filed by an NGO.

Two men died in a fire that broke out at Vishal Mega Mart in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area on July 4. The court asked the authorities to file their replies within four weeks and posted the matter on September 24.

The petition filed by NGO "Kutumb" alleged negligence on the part of Vishal Mega Mart's management, Delhi Police, fire services and MCD which led to the fire incident. It flagged serious lapses in enforcement of safety regulations and questioned the issuance of licences and no objection certificates (NOC) to commercial establishments operating in congested areas without adhering to mandatory norms.

The plea, filed through advocate Rudra Vikram Singh, also sought court’s direction for investigating the conduct of the MCD, fire services and police officials for failing to enforce safety protocols. It sought directions for assessing if Vishal Mega Mart and nearby commercial units held valid NOCs and finding out those operating illegally.

The plea sought the immediate closure of unlicenced shopping centres, restaurants, coaching institutes and other such entities in Karol Bagh and adjoining areas till filing of the status report.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KAROL BAGHDELHI HIGH COURTFIRE INCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.