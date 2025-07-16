ETV Bharat / state

Karol Bagh Fire: Delhi HC Seeks Govt, MCD Replies On Plea For Probe

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought responses from the government and MCD on a plea seeking a court-monitored probe into the July 4 fire incident in Karol Bagh area which claimed two lives. A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notice to the Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Fire Services and Delhi Development Authority on the petition filed by an NGO.

Two men died in a fire that broke out at Vishal Mega Mart in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area on July 4. The court asked the authorities to file their replies within four weeks and posted the matter on September 24.

The petition filed by NGO "Kutumb" alleged negligence on the part of Vishal Mega Mart's management, Delhi Police, fire services and MCD which led to the fire incident. It flagged serious lapses in enforcement of safety regulations and questioned the issuance of licences and no objection certificates (NOC) to commercial establishments operating in congested areas without adhering to mandatory norms.