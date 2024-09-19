ETV Bharat / state

Karol Bagh Building Collapse Leaves Trail Of Grief In UP Village

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

At least four persons have died in the building collapse incident in Delhi's Karol Bagh on Wednesday. All of the deceased were from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district. They include two real brothers and two other youths.

Karol Bagh Building Collapse Victims
Karol Bagh Building Collapse Victims (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The building collapse in the Karol Bagh area of the national capital has left a trail of grief in Uttar Pradesh, claiming the lives of a minor boy and three youths of the Khata Nagariya village in Rampur district. It descended a pall of gloom through the neighbourhood, leaving families and friends reeling in anguish.

The four-storey building, estimated to be around 30 years old, housed shoe-slippers factories on all floors, including the ground floor. A tin shed on the fourth floor accommodated another factory. The structure collapsed on Wednesday morning, trapping many under the debris.

Among the deceased are the two real brothers Muneem (25) and Mujeeb (18), and their friends Aman (12) and Mohsin (26). The youngest, Aman’s life was cut short in the prime of childhood. The victims worked at the Karol Bagh's shoe-slippers industry.

Eyewitness Arbaaz, also from the village, narrowly escaped the accident as he had stepped outside with his friends just minutes before the collapse. On return, he witnessed destruction with people screaming and crying as his friends were buried under the rubble.

"It was heartbreaking to witness ruins all over," the visibly shaken, Arbaaz recounted. "I was frozen and couldn't save my friends."

The incident led to injuries to at least 14 people, who are currently receiving medical attention.

Soon after the tragedy, the Delhi government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the incident triggered sharp criticism against Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government as concerns grew about the building safety and implementation of regulations in Delhi.

Read More:

  1. 3 Die, 14 Injured In Delhi's Karol Bagh House; Atishi Orders Aid
  2. Lucknow Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To Eight; 28 Injured

New Delhi: The building collapse in the Karol Bagh area of the national capital has left a trail of grief in Uttar Pradesh, claiming the lives of a minor boy and three youths of the Khata Nagariya village in Rampur district. It descended a pall of gloom through the neighbourhood, leaving families and friends reeling in anguish.

The four-storey building, estimated to be around 30 years old, housed shoe-slippers factories on all floors, including the ground floor. A tin shed on the fourth floor accommodated another factory. The structure collapsed on Wednesday morning, trapping many under the debris.

Among the deceased are the two real brothers Muneem (25) and Mujeeb (18), and their friends Aman (12) and Mohsin (26). The youngest, Aman’s life was cut short in the prime of childhood. The victims worked at the Karol Bagh's shoe-slippers industry.

Eyewitness Arbaaz, also from the village, narrowly escaped the accident as he had stepped outside with his friends just minutes before the collapse. On return, he witnessed destruction with people screaming and crying as his friends were buried under the rubble.

"It was heartbreaking to witness ruins all over," the visibly shaken, Arbaaz recounted. "I was frozen and couldn't save my friends."

The incident led to injuries to at least 14 people, who are currently receiving medical attention.

Soon after the tragedy, the Delhi government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the incident triggered sharp criticism against Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government as concerns grew about the building safety and implementation of regulations in Delhi.

Read More:

  1. 3 Die, 14 Injured In Delhi's Karol Bagh House; Atishi Orders Aid
  2. Lucknow Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To Eight; 28 Injured

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI KAROL BAGH RAMPUR 4 DEADKAROL BAGH REAL BROTHER DEATHDELHI KAROL BAGH BUILDING COLLAPSEDKAROL BAGH BUILDING COLLAPSE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.