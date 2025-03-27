Karni Sena Workers Create Ruckus Outside SP MP's Residence In Agra Over Statement On Rana Sanga

Agra: Members of Karni Sena created a ruckus outside the residence of Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Ramjilal Suman in Agra over his statement on Rana Sanga.

Police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the Karni Sena workers from the spot, The workers however alleged stones were pelted at them from the roof of the MP's house as a result of which several of them were injured. District President of Kshatriya Sabha, Anil Kumar Singh said, "When Karni Sena went to protest at the residence of MP Ramjilal Suman, stones were pelted at them. Action should be taken against the accused." District General Secretary of Kshatriya Sabha, Gajendra Singh Parmar said if action is not taken against those involved in the assault on Karni Sena workers, a countrywide agitation will be held.

"The police and administration should identify those who pelted stones on the workers of Karni Sena. If it is not done, the Kshatriya Sabha will be forced to organize a countrywide agitation by calling a mahapanchayat. All the officials of Sanatani organizations have been invited to Kshatriya Sadan Kshatriya Sabha where strategy will be formulated for further course of action," he said.

Karni Sena workers trying to enter MP Ramjilal Suman's residence (ETV Bharat)

In a video, Karni Sena's Okendra Rana, Veeru and state vice-president Vivek Sikarwar the Karni Sena will not be cowed down by such incidents. They said unless Ramjilal Suman does not apologize for his statement at the memorial in Khanwa in Rajasthan, the Karni Sena will not sit quiet and its agitation will further be intensified. A similar video of Karani Sena's state vice-president Vivek Sikarwar has also surfaced. In this, Vivek Sikarwar is saying that 'Karni Sena was going to protest peacefully. The police administration lathi-charged them. Rana Sanga had 80 wounds on his body. Even if 10-15 wounds are inflicted on Karani Sena workers, it is no big deal. Ramjilal Suman ran away from home. Karani Sena will not leave you until you are beaten. Jai Bhavani Jai Rajputana'.

In another video, Karni Sena national president Veeru Singh said history was written in Agra with Karni Sena workers' battle in honour of Rana Sanga. Singh alleged he sustained injuries on his leg in the attack at the MP's residence. Meanwhile, Ramjilal in a letter stated he had no intention of hurting the sentiments of people with his statement. "I had no such intention. I regret it. I respect all castes, classes and sects. There are many stories of pride of the Rajput society. Their contribution to the social structure is noteworthy," he stated.