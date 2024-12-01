ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka's Pollution Challenge: Bengaluru Struggles With AQI Of 92, Hubballi Hits Alarming 495

Bengaluru: Air pollution levels in Karnataka present a varied picture, with Bengaluru facing moderate air quality concerns. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) recently stood at 92, classified as moderate, where sensitive individuals may experience mild respiratory issues.

In contrast, cities like Kalaburagi and Haveri enjoy cleaner air with AQIs of 38 and 42, respectively. However, Hubballi is grappling with severe pollution, registering an alarming AQI of 495, making it one of the most polluted cities in the country. In Bengaluru, key contributors to pollution include vehicular emissions, road dust and construction activities, exacerbated by the increasing number of diesel-powered vehicles and outdated engines.

A Statewide Push for Pollution Control

On National Pollution Control Day, Karnataka has emerged as a state actively addressing air pollution through various initiatives. With many cities in the state reporting relatively better air quality compared to other urban centres in India, Karnataka is setting an example in combating environmental challenges. Key measures include promoting electric vehicles (EVs), implementing strict industrial emission norms and improving urban greenery.

Air Quality Across Major Cities

Cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mangaluru have shown moderate air quality levels, with their Air Quality Index (AQI) often remaining within permissible limits for most of the year. However, hotspots within these cities occasionally experience spikes in PM2.5 and PM10 levels, particularly during winter or peak traffic hours.

Bengaluru: Known as India's Silicon Valley, the city faces significant challenges due to rapid urbanisation and vehicular emissions. The city’s AQI fluctuates between moderate to poor, especially in areas with heavy traffic like Silk Board and KR Puram.

Mysuru: The Heritage City has comparatively cleaner air, thanks to better urban planning and lesser vehicular congestion. However, industrial zones and construction activities contribute to localised pollution spikes.

Mangaluru: Coastal winds help keep air pollutants in check, but emissions from industries and increased vehicle usage in the port area remain concerns.

Bengaluru’s Air Pollution: The Role of Vehicles

With over 12 million registered vehicles, Bengaluru’s air pollution is heavily influenced by emissions from automobiles. The city's traffic jams exacerbate pollution levels due to prolonged idling times, and diesel-powered vehicles contribute significantly to particulate matter emissions. The increasing popularity of private vehicles has added to the load on the city’s infrastructure, despite efforts to improve public transportation.