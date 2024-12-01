Karnataka's Pollution Challenge: Bengaluru Struggles With AQI Of 92, Hubballi Hits Alarming 495

Bengaluru: Air pollution levels in Karnataka present a varied picture, with Bengaluru facing moderate air quality concerns. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) recently stood at 92, classified as moderate, where sensitive individuals may experience mild respiratory issues.
In contrast, cities like Kalaburagi and Haveri enjoy cleaner air with AQIs of 38 and 42, respectively. However, Hubballi is grappling with severe pollution, registering an alarming AQI of 495, making it one of the most polluted cities in the country. In Bengaluru, key contributors to pollution include vehicular emissions, road dust and construction activities, exacerbated by the increasing number of diesel-powered vehicles and outdated engines.
Air pollution levels in Karnataka present a mixed scenario, with Bengaluru experiencing moderate air quality challenges. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) recently stood at 92, categorised as moderate where sensitive individuals might face minor respiratory issues.
While cities like Kalaburagi and Haveri enjoy cleaner air with AQIs of 38 and 42, Hubballi faces severe air pollution with an alarming AQI of 495, making it one of the most polluted cities in the country. The main contributors to pollution in Bengaluru include vehicular emissions, road dust, and construction activities, compounded by the rising number of diesel-powered vehicles and outdated engines.
A Statewide Push for Pollution Control
On National Pollution Control Day, Karnataka has emerged as a state actively addressing air pollution through various initiatives. With many cities in the state reporting relatively better air quality compared to other urban centres in India, Karnataka is setting an example in combating environmental challenges. Key measures include promoting electric vehicles (EVs), implementing strict industrial emission norms and improving urban greenery.
Air Quality Across Major Cities
Cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mangaluru have shown moderate air quality levels, with their Air Quality Index (AQI) often remaining within permissible limits for most of the year. However, hotspots within these cities occasionally experience spikes in PM2.5 and PM10 levels, particularly during winter or peak traffic hours.
Bengaluru: Known as India's Silicon Valley, the city faces significant challenges due to rapid urbanisation and vehicular emissions. The city’s AQI fluctuates between moderate to poor, especially in areas with heavy traffic like Silk Board and KR Puram.
Mysuru: The Heritage City has comparatively cleaner air, thanks to better urban planning and lesser vehicular congestion. However, industrial zones and construction activities contribute to localised pollution spikes.
Mangaluru: Coastal winds help keep air pollutants in check, but emissions from industries and increased vehicle usage in the port area remain concerns.
Bengaluru’s Air Pollution: The Role of Vehicles
With over 12 million registered vehicles, Bengaluru’s air pollution is heavily influenced by emissions from automobiles. The city's traffic jams exacerbate pollution levels due to prolonged idling times, and diesel-powered vehicles contribute significantly to particulate matter emissions. The increasing popularity of private vehicles has added to the load on the city’s infrastructure, despite efforts to improve public transportation.
Measures Taken
Promoting Electric Vehicles (EVs): The government has ramped up efforts to promote EV adoption by establishing charging stations across major urban centres and offering incentives for EV buyers.
Public Transport Expansion: Metro rail connectivity is being extended, and electric buses have been introduced in Bengaluru to reduce reliance on private vehicles.
Industrial and Construction Regulation: Karnataka Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has enforced strict emission norms for industries and mandated dust control measures for construction activities.
Citizen Awareness Programmes: Public campaigns highlight the importance of carpooling, using public transport regularly and adhering to vehicle emission standards.
Urban Greening Initiatives: Tree-planting drives and the maintenance of green spaces help mitigate the effects of pollution and absorb particulate matter.
Progress and Challenges
While Karnataka has made commendable strides, challenges such as enforcement lapses, lack of infrastructure for EVs, and continued urban sprawl hinder faster progress. Bengaluru, in particular, continues to grapple with congestion and rising vehicular numbers, underscoring the need for sustained efforts.
As Karnataka observes National Pollution Control Day, its proactive measures and policy initiatives stand as a beacon for other states. However, achieving sustained improvement in air quality requires collaboration between the government, industries and citizens. With collective effort, the state can further its progress toward a cleaner, healthier environment.
QUOTES
Bahauddin, a resident of Jayanagar, expressed concern over Bengaluru's increasing pollution, stating, "My neighbourhood, once filled with fresh air, is now constantly hazy due to vehicle emissions and construction dust. While the government’s measures, such as promoting electric vehicles and expanding green spaces, are a good start, the implementation needs to be much faster to bring visible changes."
Prashobh, a resident of Whitefield, said, "While the government is taking measures to curb pollution, like introducing stricter vehicular checks and encouraging public transport, the ground reality is still worrisome. The traffic jams and smoke-filled roads we face daily show that we need more immediate and practical actions to address air quality before it worsens further."