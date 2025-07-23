Karnataka's Fresh Caste Survey To Begin From September 22

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has decided to conduct a fresh social and education survey (caste survey) for 15 days from September 22.
A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had with the members of the Backward Classes Commission on Wednesday. The CM also asked the Commission to submit its report by October end.
The Karnataka Government junked the old survey conducted during 2016, and the findings of which were vehemently opposed by the politically influential Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities, and decided to carry out a fresh survey. The intervention of the Congress high command also forced the decision.
"The new survey will be a comprehensive one covering the economic condition of each individual in the state, whether they own the land or not and so on. The survey findings will be the basis for the next budget and also a model for the entire country," the CM said.
The CM also directed the Commission to conduct the survey scientifically, covering every individual and without giving any room for complaints.
He also suggested the Commission study the caste survey done by neighbouring Telangana and set up an expert panel to oversee the progress of the survey.
Also Read
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Karnataka CM Says SIT Will Be Formed Based On Police Report
Karnataka Govt Announces Waiver Of GST Dues Of Small Businesses, Over 18K Traders To Benefit