ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka's Fresh Caste Survey To Begin From September 22

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has decided to conduct a fresh social and education survey (caste survey) for 15 days from September 22.

A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had with the members of the Backward Classes Commission on Wednesday. The CM also asked the Commission to submit its report by October end.

The Karnataka Government junked the old survey conducted during 2016, and the findings of which were vehemently opposed by the politically influential Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities, and decided to carry out a fresh survey. The intervention of the Congress high command also forced the decision.