Karnataka’s First Animal Crematorium Ready For Launch In Hubballi-Dharwad
Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation constructed two cremation units at a total cost of around Rs 1.6 crore under the 15th Finance Commission grant.
Published : October 7, 2025 at 3:41 PM IST
Hubballi: The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) has completed the construction of Karnataka’s first-ever animal crematorium, a facility dedicated to the scientific and respectful cremation of dead animals. The civic body has completed all trial operations and is preparing for an official inauguration soon.
A Solution to an Unaddressed Problem
Until now, there was no designated place in Hubballi-Dharwad to bury or cremate dead animals. People often threw carcasses on open land or roadsides, creating hygiene issues, foul smells, and public inconvenience. The new cremation units are expected to address these long-standing civic concerns and ensure a dignified way to dispose of animal remains.
The twin cities’ municipal corporation constructed two cremation units at a total cost of around Rs 1.6 crore under the 15th Finance Commission grant. The facilities are located at the solid waste management plants on Karwar Road in Hubballi and near Hosayallapur in Dharwad.
HDMC deputy commissioner Vijaykumar said, "We have used Rs 1.7 crore from the Finance Commission grant for this project. Each unit cost around Rs 53 lakh. The project was delayed due to the contractor’s personal issues, but all work has now been completed. A notice and penalty were issued, and the facility has passed trial runs. It will soon be inaugurated after the mayor’s approval.”
Environment-Friendly and Hygienic Disposal
The crematorium is designed to incinerate up to 80–100 kg of animal remains per hour. Smaller animals like dogs and pigs can be cremated in batches. With an average operation of eight hours per day, the facility can handle about 20–30 small carcasses daily.
A 30-metre-high chimney and air filters have been installed to prevent air pollution and foul odour. “Only ash remains after the process. The system ensures that there is no harmful smoke or environmental impact,” said Vijaykumar.
Dignity in Death — Now for Animals
The initiative will help citizens, particularly pet owners, dispose of their animals in a respectful and hygienic manner. Residents can contact the HDMC helpline for assistance, after which the corporation’s vehicle will collect and transport the carcass to the crematorium. Pet owners can also bring their animals directly for cremation.
"This project is not just about cleanliness; it’s about compassion,” said an HDMC official. "We wanted to give animals, especially those loved by families, a dignified farewell — just like humans.” The new facility marks a significant step in scientific waste management and humane treatment of animals in Karnataka, setting an example for other cities in the state.
