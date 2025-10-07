ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka’s First Animal Crematorium Ready For Launch In Hubballi-Dharwad

Hubballi: The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) has completed the construction of Karnataka’s first-ever animal crematorium, a facility dedicated to the scientific and respectful cremation of dead animals. The civic body has completed all trial operations and is preparing for an official inauguration soon.

A Solution to an Unaddressed Problem

Until now, there was no designated place in Hubballi-Dharwad to bury or cremate dead animals. People often threw carcasses on open land or roadsides, creating hygiene issues, foul smells, and public inconvenience. The new cremation units are expected to address these long-standing civic concerns and ensure a dignified way to dispose of animal remains.

The twin cities’ municipal corporation constructed two cremation units at a total cost of around Rs 1.6 crore under the 15th Finance Commission grant. The facilities are located at the solid waste management plants on Karwar Road in Hubballi and near Hosayallapur in Dharwad.

HDMC deputy commissioner Vijaykumar said, "We have used Rs 1.7 crore from the Finance Commission grant for this project. Each unit cost around Rs 53 lakh. The project was delayed due to the contractor’s personal issues, but all work has now been completed. A notice and penalty were issued, and the facility has passed trial runs. It will soon be inaugurated after the mayor’s approval.”



Environment-Friendly and Hygienic Disposal