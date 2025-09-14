ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka’s Amagaon Villagers Resist Relocation, Terms Rs 15 Lakh Compensation Insufficient

Belagavi: Residents of Amagaon village in Karnataka are refusing to leave their homes despite government plans to relocate them as part of the Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary project. The villagers say the Rs 15 lakh compensation offered to each family is too little for their rehabilitation.

Located near the Goa border, Amagaon is home to about 565 people. The area lacks basic facilities, including water and electricity, despite having been independent for 79 years. People often rely on ancient practices like earthen lamps for lighting their homes, especially during the monsoon.

The village also lacks a healthcare facility, and in case of a medical emergency, families are forced to carry patients 7 kilometres to reach the nearest road before an ambulance can take them to a hospital.

People also can’t walk alone, as there is a threat of wild animals, including tigers, leopards, bears, and wild boars, since the Amagaon is located deep inside the wildlife sanctuary.

Karnataka’s Amagaon Villagers Resist Relocation, Terms Rs 15 Lakh Compensation Insufficient (ETV Bharat)

The district administration has promised relocation by next summer, similar to nearby Talewadi village, which was already shifted. The villagers are willing to relocate but insist the package fails to account for their agricultural land, houses and community institutions.