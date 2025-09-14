Karnataka’s Amagaon Villagers Resist Relocation, Terms Rs 15 Lakh Compensation Insufficient
The villagers of Amagaon in Karnataka's Belagavi demand proper rehabilitation and compensation before relocation from Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary.
Published : September 14, 2025 at 2:37 PM IST
Belagavi: Residents of Amagaon village in Karnataka are refusing to leave their homes despite government plans to relocate them as part of the Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary project. The villagers say the Rs 15 lakh compensation offered to each family is too little for their rehabilitation.
Located near the Goa border, Amagaon is home to about 565 people. The area lacks basic facilities, including water and electricity, despite having been independent for 79 years. People often rely on ancient practices like earthen lamps for lighting their homes, especially during the monsoon.
The village also lacks a healthcare facility, and in case of a medical emergency, families are forced to carry patients 7 kilometres to reach the nearest road before an ambulance can take them to a hospital.
People also can’t walk alone, as there is a threat of wild animals, including tigers, leopards, bears, and wild boars, since the Amagaon is located deep inside the wildlife sanctuary.
The district administration has promised relocation by next summer, similar to nearby Talewadi village, which was already shifted. The villagers are willing to relocate but insist the package fails to account for their agricultural land, houses and community institutions.
“We will agree only if our demands are met. Otherwise, we will not leave Amagaon,” they said.
Vijay Gawade, a village representative, said that the administration was telling each family to take Rs 15 lakh and go anywhere they want.
“We cannot build our future with that money. It is too little to buy land, build a house, and restart their lives. Development works in the area have been stopped, leaving people frustrated and uncertain about their future,” he said. “We have 86 acres of agricultural land, houses and vacant land. Appropriate compensation, land elsewhere, and a new village with a school and temple must be provided.”
Teacher Ningappa Balekundrigi, who has served in the village for 28 years, termed the relocation necessary for the children’s future. But he urged the government to provide land to the villagers along with monetary compensation.
“Housing facilities should be provided to each family. The government can also build a new village with all necessary infrastructure and facilities like drinking water and roads; then only we will be able to relocate comfortably,” he demanded. “If land is given elsewhere, they will build a house with the Rs 15 lakh. The administration and Forest Department should relocate as per the villagers’ request,” he said.
Belagavi District Collector Mohammad Roshan acknowledged the concerns expressed by the villagers and said the option of alternative land would be explored. “The villagers have asked to be given an alternative land. Within a week, I will give the Tehsildar instructions to inspect the site. A plan will be prepared on how they can be rehabilitated. The relocation will be done by next summer,” Roshan said.
