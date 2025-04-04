ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Youth Marries British Woman; Couple Plans To Release Short Film 'India Weds London' On Reception

Gangavathi: A London-based scriptwriter has married a youth from Karnataka, a tourist guide but film director by passion, whom she met during her trip to India two years ago.

Charlottie Mary Finklaire and Murali from Virupapura Gadde in Gangavathi taluk were attracted towards each other by their cinematic skills and their friendship soon turned into love. So much so that they decided to spend their lives together, nurturing each other's talents.

Clad in a white saree, Charlottie arrived at the Gangavathi marriage registry office along with Murli on Friday to get their wedding registered. Murali had come here with his close friends in ordinary attire. After registering their marriage, the couple shared Dharwad pedha and cashew barfi with the people there.

Murali works as a tourist guide and runs a guest house but has always dreamt of a career in film making. When Charlottie had come to Karnataka two years ago, Murli had already tried his hand at directing films. The couple had first met during the shooting of a short film, 'I Love My Country', which Murali was producing at that time.