Karnataka Youth Marries British Woman; Couple Plans To Release Short Film 'India Weds London' On Reception

Charlottie and Murli got married in Gangavathi on Friday and plan to hold their reception in London on May 9.

Karnataka Youth Marries British Woman; Couple Plans To Release Short Film 'India Weds London' On Reception
Charlottie with Murli after marriage (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 4, 2025, 8:01 PM IST

Gangavathi: A London-based scriptwriter has married a youth from Karnataka, a tourist guide but film director by passion, whom she met during her trip to India two years ago.

Charlottie Mary Finklaire and Murali from Virupapura Gadde in Gangavathi taluk were attracted towards each other by their cinematic skills and their friendship soon turned into love. So much so that they decided to spend their lives together, nurturing each other's talents.

Clad in a white saree, Charlottie arrived at the Gangavathi marriage registry office along with Murli on Friday to get their wedding registered. Murali had come here with his close friends in ordinary attire. After registering their marriage, the couple shared Dharwad pedha and cashew barfi with the people there.

Murali works as a tourist guide and runs a guest house but has always dreamt of a career in film making. When Charlottie had come to Karnataka two years ago, Murli had already tried his hand at directing films. The couple had first met during the shooting of a short film, 'I Love My Country', which Murali was producing at that time.

Their acquaintance turned into friendship and then blossomed into love. Their passion for film-making strengthened their bond and finally they decided to get married.

The couple got married in Gangavathi but will have a traditional reception in London on May 9. On that special day, the couple plans to release a short film titled 'India Weds London' based on their own love story.

Charlottie and Murli have already set up a production house, Lottie Finklaire Entertainment. Last year, the duo made a short film titled 'Dream Space', which won three awards. They are currently working with Jeevan Reddy, a director in the Telugu film industry in Hyderabad.

Presently, Charlottie is writing the story for a Telugu film, 'Singareni Jung Siren' while Murali is translating it into Telugu. The couple has set a goal of coming up with a film under their own banner.

