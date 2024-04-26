Karnataka Woman Suffers Cardiac Arrest in Polling Booth, Doctor in Queue Saves Life

Bengaluru: In a heart-stopping moment at a local polling booth, a 50-year-old woman suffered a cardiac arrest, sending waves of panic through the premises. However, in the midst of the chaos, a hero emerged: a doctor, whose quick thinking and timely intervention saved the woman's life. The incident took place near Jambo Sawari Dinne, Nagar 8th level in Bengaluru.

As voters queued up to exercise their democratic rights, the middle-aged woman who went to drink water suddenly collapsed. Amidst the chaos, Dr Narayan Health City Center's kidney specialist, Dr Ganesh Srinivasa Prasad, who was present at the polling booth, sprang into action.

Dr Ganesh assessed the situation and immediately began administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), a critical lifesaving procedure. His training and expertise helped as he checked for vital signs, ensuring that every moment counted in the race against time. Finally, after what felt like an eternity, the woman's pulse was eventually restored, and she was stabilised.

Meanwhile, polling officials swiftly coordinated with emergency services and called for an ambulance. They also gave juice to the woman. Paramedics arrived shortly thereafter and transported the woman to the nearest hospital for further treatment.

Dr Ganesh said, "I saw a woman suddenly collapsing in the polling booth and rushed to help her. I approached the woman and checked her pulse, which was very low. As I saw she was not reacting, I began administering CPR, The woman's pulse returned, weakly at first. An ambulance was called and she was taken to the hospital."